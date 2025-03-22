- Overview
DHY: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
DHY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.08 and at a high of 2.09.
Follow Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DHY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DHY stock price today?
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock is priced at 2.09 today. It trades within 2.08 - 2.09, yesterday's close was 2.09, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of DHY shows these updates.
Does Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock pay dividends?
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is currently valued at 2.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.69% and USD. View the chart live to track DHY movements.
How to buy DHY stock?
You can buy Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares at the current price of 2.09. Orders are usually placed near 2.09 or 2.39, while 86 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DHY stock?
Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 1.82 - 2.25 and current price 2.09. Many compare 0.48% and 2.45% before placing orders at 2.09 or 2.39. Explore the DHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD CREDIT FUND stock highest prices?
The highest price of CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD CREDIT FUND in the past year was 2.25. Within 1.82 - 2.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund performance using the live chart.
What are CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD CREDIT FUND stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD CREDIT FUND (DHY) over the year was 1.82. Comparing it with the current 2.09 and 1.82 - 2.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DHY stock split?
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.09, and -3.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.09
- Open
- 2.09
- Bid
- 2.09
- Ask
- 2.39
- Low
- 2.08
- High
- 2.09
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.45%
- Year Change
- -3.69%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.7%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.7%
- Prev
- 2.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.9%
- Prev
- 0.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 420
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 550
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev