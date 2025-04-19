- Overview
DFP: Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo
DFP exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.49 and at a high of 21.58.
Follow Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFP stock price today?
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo stock is priced at 21.51 today. It trades within 21.49 - 21.58, yesterday's close was 21.64, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of DFP shows these updates.
Does Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo stock pay dividends?
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo is currently valued at 21.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.65% and USD. View the chart live to track DFP movements.
How to buy DFP stock?
You can buy Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo shares at the current price of 21.51. Orders are usually placed near 21.51 or 21.81, while 48 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow DFP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFP stock?
Investing in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo involves considering the yearly range 18.20 - 22.09 and current price 21.51. Many compare -0.65% and 8.04% before placing orders at 21.51 or 21.81. Explore the DFP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in the past year was 22.09. Within 18.20 - 22.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo performance using the live chart.
What are Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) over the year was 18.20. Comparing it with the current 21.51 and 18.20 - 22.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFP stock split?
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc Commo has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.64, and 5.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.64
- Open
- 21.55
- Bid
- 21.51
- Ask
- 21.81
- Low
- 21.49
- High
- 21.58
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.04%
- Year Change
- 5.65%