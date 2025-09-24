QuotesSections
Currencies / CVSE
Back to US Stock Market

CVSE: Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Select Equity ETF

73.37 USD 0.70 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CVSE exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.37 and at a high of 73.37.

Follow Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Select Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
73.37 73.37
Year Range
57.04 74.10
Previous Close
74.07
Open
73.37
Bid
73.37
Ask
73.67
Low
73.37
High
73.37
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.95%
Month Change
0.49%
6 Months Change
17.81%
Year Change
8.57%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
3.710%
Fcst
Prev
3.724%