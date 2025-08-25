Currencies / CSX
CSX: CSX Corporation
32.45 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSX exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.41 and at a high of 32.81.
Follow CSX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CSX News
Daily Range
32.41 32.81
Year Range
26.22 37.25
- Previous Close
- 32.50
- Open
- 32.54
- Bid
- 32.45
- Ask
- 32.75
- Low
- 32.41
- High
- 32.81
- Volume
- 4.897 K
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.24%
- Year Change
- -5.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%