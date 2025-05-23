QuotesSections
CPF: Central Pacific Financial Corp New

29.98 USD 0.48 (1.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CPF exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.75 and at a high of 30.50.

Follow Central Pacific Financial Corp New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
29.75 30.50
Year Range
23.16 33.23
Previous Close
30.46
Open
30.50
Bid
29.98
Ask
30.28
Low
29.75
High
30.50
Volume
354
Daily Change
-1.58%
Month Change
-2.91%
6 Months Change
13.00%
Year Change
2.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%