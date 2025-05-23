Devises / CPF
CPF: Central Pacific Financial Corp New
30.96 USD 0.36 (1.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CPF a changé de -1.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.76 et à un maximum de 31.47.
Suivez la dynamique Central Pacific Financial Corp New. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
30.76 31.47
Range Annuel
23.16 33.23
- Clôture Précédente
- 31.32
- Ouverture
- 31.21
- Bid
- 30.96
- Ask
- 31.26
- Plus Bas
- 30.76
- Plus Haut
- 31.47
- Volume
- 150
- Changement quotidien
- -1.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.26%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 16.70%
- Changement Annuel
- 5.92%
