CotationsSections
Devises / CPF
Retour à Actions

CPF: Central Pacific Financial Corp New

30.96 USD 0.36 (1.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CPF a changé de -1.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.76 et à un maximum de 31.47.

Suivez la dynamique Central Pacific Financial Corp New. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CPF Nouvelles

Range quotidien
30.76 31.47
Range Annuel
23.16 33.23
Clôture Précédente
31.32
Ouverture
31.21
Bid
30.96
Ask
31.26
Plus Bas
30.76
Plus Haut
31.47
Volume
150
Changement quotidien
-1.15%
Changement Mensuel
0.26%
Changement à 6 Mois
16.70%
Changement Annuel
5.92%
20 septembre, samedi