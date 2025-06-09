Currencies / BWFG
BWFG: Bankwell Financial Group Inc
44.36 USD 0.80 (1.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWFG exchange rate has changed by -1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.03 and at a high of 45.60.
Follow Bankwell Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BWFG News
- Bankwell financial director buys $780k in BWFG stock
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Bankwell (BWFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bankwell Financial Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Bankwell Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 32% as deposit strategy pays off
- Bankwell earnings beat by $0.31, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Raymond James initiates Bankwell Financial stock with Market Perform
- Bankwell Financial Group’s chief innovation officer sells $66,898 in stock
- Bankwell financial director Carl Porto acquires shares worth $22,864
- Bankwell financial director Dale buys $37,417 in stock
- Bankwell financial director Seidman buys $19,618 in common stock
- Bankwell Financial Group director Jeffrey Dunne acquires $17,870 in stock
Daily Range
44.03 45.60
Year Range
26.39 46.49
- Previous Close
- 45.16
- Open
- 45.01
- Bid
- 44.36
- Ask
- 44.66
- Low
- 44.03
- High
- 45.60
- Volume
- 130
- Daily Change
- -1.77%
- Month Change
- 5.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.87%
- Year Change
- 49.86%
