BP: BP p.l.c
34.40 USD 0.21 (0.61%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BP exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.13 and at a high of 34.52.
Follow BP p.l.c dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BP News
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- Mizuho maintains Palantir stock rating at Neutral with $165 price target
- BP Stock: Strategic Realignment And Cost-Saving Initiatives Expand Profitability (NYSE:BP)
- London stocks rise as investors assess corporate earnings, await US inflation data
- BP (BP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Edison aims to replace some pipeline gas with flexible LNG supply
- TotalEnergies and KOGAS Sign a 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- BP Signs Egypt Deal to Drill Five Mediterranean Gas Wells
- Turkey’s BOTAS and BP sign three-year LNG supply agreement
- BP to pay 6.1942 pence per share dividend on September 19
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Heavyweight energy, bank shares lift London stocks higher
- Aker BP: A Big North Sea Discovery Ensures Future Growth (AKRBF)
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.03%
- How ExxonMobil's Guyana Operations Cement Its Upstream Moat
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- BMW CEO calls EU’s 2035 combustion engine ban a ‘big mistake’, sees strong 2025 sales
Daily Range
34.13 34.52
Year Range
25.22 35.55
- Previous Close
- 34.19
- Open
- 34.18
- Bid
- 34.40
- Ask
- 34.70
- Low
- 34.13
- High
- 34.52
- Volume
- 6.777 K
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.56%
- Year Change
- 9.69%
