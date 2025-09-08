통화 / BP
BP: BP p.l.c
34.12 USD 0.43 (1.24%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BP 환율이 오늘 -1.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.92이고 고가는 34.34이었습니다.
BP p.l.c 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
33.92 34.34
년간 변동
25.22 35.55
20 9월, 토요일