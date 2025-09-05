クォートセクション
通貨 / BP
株に戻る

BP: BP p.l.c

34.55 USD 0.25 (0.73%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BPの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.35の安値と34.75の高値で取引されました。

BP p.l.cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BP News

1日のレンジ
34.35 34.75
1年のレンジ
25.22 35.55
以前の終値
34.30
始値
34.48
買値
34.55
買値
34.85
安値
34.35
高値
34.75
出来高
12.841 K
1日の変化
0.73%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.63%
6ヶ月の変化
3.01%
1年の変化
10.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K