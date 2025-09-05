通貨 / BP
BP: BP p.l.c
34.55 USD 0.25 (0.73%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BPの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.35の安値と34.75の高値で取引されました。
BP p.l.cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
34.35 34.75
1年のレンジ
25.22 35.55
- 以前の終値
- 34.30
- 始値
- 34.48
- 買値
- 34.55
- 買値
- 34.85
- 安値
- 34.35
- 高値
- 34.75
- 出来高
- 12.841 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.01%
- 1年の変化
- 10.17%
