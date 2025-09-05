Moedas / BP
BP: BP p.l.c
34.55 USD 0.25 (0.73%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BP para hoje mudou para 0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.35 e o mais alto foi 34.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BP p.l.c. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BP Notícias
Faixa diária
34.35 34.75
Faixa anual
25.22 35.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.30
- Open
- 34.48
- Bid
- 34.55
- Ask
- 34.85
- Low
- 34.35
- High
- 34.75
- Volume
- 12.841 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.01%
- Mudança anual
- 10.17%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh