BP: BP p.l.c
34.12 USD 0.43 (1.24%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BP ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.92 e ad un massimo di 34.34.
Segui le dinamiche di BP p.l.c. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.92 34.34
Intervallo Annuale
25.22 35.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.55
- Apertura
- 34.26
- Bid
- 34.12
- Ask
- 34.42
- Minimo
- 33.92
- Massimo
- 34.34
- Volume
- 15.570 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.80%
21 settembre, domenica