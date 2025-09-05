QuotazioniSezioni
BP: BP p.l.c

34.12 USD 0.43 (1.24%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BP ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.92 e ad un massimo di 34.34.

Segui le dinamiche di BP p.l.c. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.92 34.34
Intervallo Annuale
25.22 35.55
Chiusura Precedente
34.55
Apertura
34.26
Bid
34.12
Ask
34.42
Minimo
33.92
Massimo
34.34
Volume
15.570 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.24%
Variazione Mensile
-1.87%
Variazione Semestrale
1.73%
Variazione Annuale
8.80%
