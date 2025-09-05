货币 / BP
BP: BP p.l.c
34.30 USD 0.10 (0.29%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BP汇率已更改-0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点34.10和高点34.50进行交易。
关注BP p.l.c动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
34.10 34.50
年范围
25.22 35.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.40
- 开盘价
- 34.14
- 卖价
- 34.30
- 买价
- 34.60
- 最低价
- 34.10
- 最高价
- 34.50
- 交易量
- 9.564 K
- 日变化
- -0.29%
- 月变化
- -1.35%
- 6个月变化
- 2.27%
- 年变化
- 9.37%
