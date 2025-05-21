QuotesSections
Currencies / BCML
Back to US Stock Market

BCML: BayCom Corp

29.80 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BCML exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.28 and at a high of 29.83.

Follow BayCom Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCML News

Daily Range
29.28 29.83
Year Range
22.22 30.90
Previous Close
29.78
Open
29.71
Bid
29.80
Ask
30.10
Low
29.28
High
29.83
Volume
47
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
-0.73%
6 Months Change
18.68%
Year Change
28.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%