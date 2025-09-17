Currencies / BBLB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBLB: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.
85.01 USD 0.59 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBLB exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.01 and at a high of 85.01.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
85.01 85.01
Year Range
79.60 93.86
- Previous Close
- 84.42
- Open
- 85.01
- Bid
- 85.01
- Ask
- 85.31
- Low
- 85.01
- High
- 85.01
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 3.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.46%
- Year Change
- -9.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev