BBLB: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.

85.01 USD 0.59 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBLB exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.01 and at a high of 85.01.

Daily Range
85.01 85.01
Year Range
79.60 93.86
Previous Close
84.42
Open
85.01
Bid
85.01
Ask
85.31
Low
85.01
High
85.01
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.70%
Month Change
3.98%
6 Months Change
-2.46%
Year Change
-9.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev