ASEA
ASEA: Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

17.69 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASEA exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.53 and at a high of 17.69.

Daily Range
17.53 17.69
Year Range
13.67 17.70
Previous Close
17.63
Open
17.63
Bid
17.69
Ask
17.99
Low
17.53
High
17.69
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.34%
Month Change
3.57%
6 Months Change
13.32%
Year Change
1.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev