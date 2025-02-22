Currencies / ARTNA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARTNA: Artesian Resources Corporation - Class A Non-Voting Common Stoc
32.08 USD 0.49 (1.50%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARTNA exchange rate has changed by -1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.02 and at a high of 32.78.
Follow Artesian Resources Corporation - Class A Non-Voting Common Stoc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARTNA News
- Artesian Resources (ARTNA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- This is Why Artesian Resources (ARTNA) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Could Be a Great Choice
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- Artesian earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- Artesian Resources appoints former Bank of America executive to board
- Artesian Resources: A Steady Water Utility Buy (NASDAQ:ARTNA)
- Artesian Resources Vs. Essential Utilities: Why I Swapped (NASDAQ:ARTNA)
- 8 Stocks I'm Buying Amid A Market Rotation Toward Dividend Stocks
Daily Range
32.02 32.78
Year Range
29.45 37.35
- Previous Close
- 32.57
- Open
- 32.60
- Bid
- 32.08
- Ask
- 32.38
- Low
- 32.02
- High
- 32.78
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- -1.50%
- Month Change
- -3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.32%
- Year Change
- -13.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%