Currencies / AROW
AROW: Arrow Financial Corporation
28.71 USD 0.39 (1.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AROW exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.60 and at a high of 29.08.
Follow Arrow Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AROW News
Daily Range
28.60 29.08
Year Range
22.72 34.56
- Previous Close
- 29.10
- Open
- 29.00
- Bid
- 28.71
- Ask
- 29.01
- Low
- 28.60
- High
- 29.08
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.96%
- Year Change
- -0.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%