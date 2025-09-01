Currencies / ACN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ACN: Accenture plc Class A (Ireland)
237.84 USD 0.69 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACN exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 235.92 and at a high of 242.25.
Follow Accenture plc Class A (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACN News
- Stifel lowers Accenture stock price target to $315 from $355, maintains Buy rating
- 3 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Down as Much as 60% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Accenture stock hits 52-week low at $236.63 amid market challenges
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- Is AI truly a boon for the entire IT industry, or could it also be a curse?
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Costco, Accenture, FedEx, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Top 3 Tech Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q3 - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Eneva partners with Accenture and Google Cloud for tech modernization
- Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Accenture acquires Canadian identity management firm IAMConcepts
- Accenture stock price target lowered to $313 at TD Cowen on FY26 guidance concerns
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Accenture (ACN) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- 3 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Down As Much As 36% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Accenture acquires UK-based MomentumABM to bolster B2B marketing
- SAIC (SAIC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- This Accenture Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO)
- Rothschild Redburn initiates Infosys stock with Sell rating, $12 target
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Accenture stock rating to Neutral on AI growth concerns
- Here's Why Accenture (ACN) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Accenture (ACN): Should You Buy?
Daily Range
235.92 242.25
Year Range
235.85 398.30
- Previous Close
- 238.53
- Open
- 240.48
- Bid
- 237.84
- Ask
- 238.14
- Low
- 235.92
- High
- 242.25
- Volume
- 10.541 K
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- -7.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.67%
- Year Change
- -33.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%