ACN: Accenture plc Class A (Ireland)

237.84 USD 0.69 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACN exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 235.92 and at a high of 242.25.

Follow Accenture plc Class A (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
235.92 242.25
Year Range
235.85 398.30
Previous Close
238.53
Open
240.48
Bid
237.84
Ask
238.14
Low
235.92
High
242.25
Volume
10.541 K
Daily Change
-0.29%
Month Change
-7.90%
6 Months Change
-23.67%
Year Change
-33.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%