SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Compass MT5
Andrei Lapshin

Compass MT5

Andrei Lapshin
3 reviews
Reliability
205 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2022 42%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 261
Profit Trades:
740 (58.68%)
Loss Trades:
521 (41.32%)
Best trade:
96.67 USD
Worst trade:
-116.00 USD
Gross Profit:
26 686.66 USD (485 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 794.53 USD (541 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (799.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
799.00 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
69.67%
Max deposit load:
8.18%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
627 (49.72%)
Short Trades:
634 (50.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
36.06 USD
Average Loss:
-49.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-499.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-499.41 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-0.28%
Annual Forecast:
-3.40%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.29 USD
Maximal:
2 902.44 USD (49.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.05% (2 903.26 USD)
By Equity:
6.34% (196.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 120
EURAUD 93
AUDNZD 90
EURUSD 82
USDCAD 79
GBPJPY 74
EURGBP 67
GBPAUD 62
NZDUSD 43
EURCAD 39
XAUUSD 38
EURNZD 35
AUDJPY 31
NZDJPY 30
CHFJPY 30
AUDCHF 29
NZDCHF 28
AUDUSD 28
CADCHF 28
GBPNZD 28
EURJPY 27
CADJPY 27
USDCHF 26
GBPUSD 25
USDJPY 24
NZDCAD 23
GBPCAD 21
GBPCHF 19
EURCHF 13
XAGUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 567
EURAUD 828
AUDNZD -562
EURUSD 153
USDCAD -155
GBPJPY 174
EURGBP 165
GBPAUD 76
NZDUSD 543
EURCAD 193
XAUUSD -48
EURNZD -63
AUDJPY 32
NZDJPY -139
CHFJPY -229
AUDCHF -110
NZDCHF -243
AUDUSD 279
CADCHF -300
GBPNZD 376
EURJPY 208
CADJPY -58
USDCHF 38
GBPUSD -562
USDJPY 76
NZDCAD -16
GBPCAD -20
GBPCHF 145
EURCHF -457
XAGUSD 37
BTCUSD -36
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 8.5K
EURAUD 27K
AUDNZD -2.7K
EURUSD 2.3K
USDCAD 916
GBPJPY 12K
EURGBP 118
GBPAUD 4.2K
NZDUSD 4.3K
EURCAD 5.6K
XAUUSD -3.8K
EURNZD -5K
AUDJPY 1.4K
NZDJPY 815
CHFJPY -5.4K
AUDCHF -811
NZDCHF -2K
AUDUSD 3.5K
CADCHF -277
GBPNZD 13K
EURJPY 7.2K
CADJPY 3.7K
USDCHF 1.6K
GBPUSD -8.4K
USDJPY -170
NZDCAD 1.4K
GBPCAD -727
GBPCHF 308
EURCHF -4.9K
XAGUSD 196
BTCUSD -120K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.67 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +799.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -499.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 8
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.75 × 4
Alpari-MT5
0.77 × 22
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 1261
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.25 × 4
EightcapGlobal-Live
1.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
1.60 × 304
RannForex-Server
1.62 × 58
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
1.68 × 476
GoMarkets-Live
1.78 × 315
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.86 × 12025
Tickmill-Live
1.96 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.10 × 8105
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.27 × 15
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.28 × 196
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.36 × 227
TickmillUK-Live
2.74 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.93 × 3679
Axiory-Live
2.93 × 98
Exness-MT5Real8
3.12 × 76
FusionMarkets-Live
3.13 × 836
Exness-MT5Real
3.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
3.41 × 17
42 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Manual trading of four strategies on timeframes from H4 to weekly.

1. I do not use averaging, martingale, grid, scalping, etc.

2. SL and TP are set on each trade

3. Risk per trade from 1% to 3%

4. Trading is carried out by all major pairs (there are 28 of them), + GOLD (XAUUSD)


Minimum deposit: 500$ (Recommended deposit: 1000$)

Recommended leverage: 1:500



How to subscribe to a signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Average rating:
Gerard Geilen
359
Gerard Geilen 2024.07.19 09:21 
 

Was expecting much better signal quality. A bit of a hit-and-miss approach

ALEKSEI VIESTAVNOI
1791
ALEKSEI VIESTAVNOI 2023.05.09 10:14   

Anrdei is one of consistent mannual traders of MQL5. Best for long term targets, not for gamblers. good luck bro

Thie Helmi
987
Thie Helmi 2023.03.02 17:15 
 

march 2 2023 :

just subscribed to this signal 2 weeks ago, so far very discipline with the trades he took. always use SL and TP with a risk 1-2% most of the time. been looking for this kind of signal which is very rare in MQL5. eventho he had a good month last feb 23, what i like is he reminded me that not every month will be profitable, which is a sign of honest trader, he doesn't over promised, even warned me of the risk of negative month ahead. im up around 9% for the last 2 week, which is very good. hopefully we can make good profit in long run. just please stay discipline, stay with your trading plan as you've done so far Andrei. Thank you

2026.01.02 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.09 09:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.01 17:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Compass MT5
35 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
205
7%
1 261
58%
70%
1.03
0.71
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.