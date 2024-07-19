- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 261
Profit Trades:
740 (58.68%)
Loss Trades:
521 (41.32%)
Best trade:
96.67 USD
Worst trade:
-116.00 USD
Gross Profit:
26 686.66 USD (485 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 794.53 USD (541 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (799.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
799.00 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
69.67%
Max deposit load:
8.18%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
627 (49.72%)
Short Trades:
634 (50.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
36.06 USD
Average Loss:
-49.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-499.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-499.41 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-0.28%
Annual Forecast:
-3.40%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.29 USD
Maximal:
2 902.44 USD (49.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.05% (2 903.26 USD)
By Equity:
6.34% (196.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|120
|EURAUD
|93
|AUDNZD
|90
|EURUSD
|82
|USDCAD
|79
|GBPJPY
|74
|EURGBP
|67
|GBPAUD
|62
|NZDUSD
|43
|EURCAD
|39
|XAUUSD
|38
|EURNZD
|35
|AUDJPY
|31
|NZDJPY
|30
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDCHF
|29
|NZDCHF
|28
|AUDUSD
|28
|CADCHF
|28
|GBPNZD
|28
|EURJPY
|27
|CADJPY
|27
|USDCHF
|26
|GBPUSD
|25
|USDJPY
|24
|NZDCAD
|23
|GBPCAD
|21
|GBPCHF
|19
|EURCHF
|13
|XAGUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|567
|EURAUD
|828
|AUDNZD
|-562
|EURUSD
|153
|USDCAD
|-155
|GBPJPY
|174
|EURGBP
|165
|GBPAUD
|76
|NZDUSD
|543
|EURCAD
|193
|XAUUSD
|-48
|EURNZD
|-63
|AUDJPY
|32
|NZDJPY
|-139
|CHFJPY
|-229
|AUDCHF
|-110
|NZDCHF
|-243
|AUDUSD
|279
|CADCHF
|-300
|GBPNZD
|376
|EURJPY
|208
|CADJPY
|-58
|USDCHF
|38
|GBPUSD
|-562
|USDJPY
|76
|NZDCAD
|-16
|GBPCAD
|-20
|GBPCHF
|145
|EURCHF
|-457
|XAGUSD
|37
|BTCUSD
|-36
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|8.5K
|EURAUD
|27K
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|USDCAD
|916
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURGBP
|118
|GBPAUD
|4.2K
|NZDUSD
|4.3K
|EURCAD
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|EURNZD
|-5K
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|NZDJPY
|815
|CHFJPY
|-5.4K
|AUDCHF
|-811
|NZDCHF
|-2K
|AUDUSD
|3.5K
|CADCHF
|-277
|GBPNZD
|13K
|EURJPY
|7.2K
|CADJPY
|3.7K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|-8.4K
|USDJPY
|-170
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|GBPCAD
|-727
|GBPCHF
|308
|EURCHF
|-4.9K
|XAGUSD
|196
|BTCUSD
|-120K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +96.67 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +799.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -499.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.77 × 22
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 1261
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.25 × 4
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.60 × 304
|
RannForex-Server
|1.62 × 58
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|1.68 × 476
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.78 × 315
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.86 × 12025
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.96 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.10 × 8105
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.27 × 15
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.28 × 196
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.36 × 227
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.74 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.93 × 3679
|
Axiory-Live
|2.93 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.12 × 76
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.13 × 836
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.41 × 17
Manual trading of four strategies on timeframes from H4 to weekly.
1. I do not use averaging, martingale, grid, scalping, etc.
2. SL and TP are set on each trade
3. Risk per trade from 1% to 3%
4. Trading is carried out by all major pairs (there are 28 of them), + GOLD (XAUUSD)
Minimum deposit: 500$ (Recommended deposit: 1000$)
Recommended leverage: 1:500
How to subscribe to a signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
205
7%
1 261
58%
70%
1.03
0.71
USD
USD
49%
1:500
Was expecting much better signal quality. A bit of a hit-and-miss approach
Anrdei is one of consistent mannual traders of MQL5. Best for long term targets, not for gamblers. good luck bro
march 2 2023 :
just subscribed to this signal 2 weeks ago, so far very discipline with the trades he took. always use SL and TP with a risk 1-2% most of the time. been looking for this kind of signal which is very rare in MQL5. eventho he had a good month last feb 23, what i like is he reminded me that not every month will be profitable, which is a sign of honest trader, he doesn't over promised, even warned me of the risk of negative month ahead. im up around 9% for the last 2 week, which is very good. hopefully we can make good profit in long run. just please stay discipline, stay with your trading plan as you've done so far Andrei. Thank you