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MBTUSD: milliBitcoin vs US Dollar
MBTUSD exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.038 and at a high of 65.267.
Follow milliBitcoin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of MBTUSD?
MBTUSD market cap is calculated as 64.848 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at 0.83%, -43.81%, and 35566 to evaluate trends. Track MBTUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is milliBitcoin vs US Dollar today?
Today MBTUSD trades at 64.848. The daily range is 64.038 - 65.267, the yearly boundaries are 57.682 - 126.096, and trading volume reached 35566. See the live chart for milliBitcoin vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest MBTUSD price?
The lowest MBTUSD price in the past year was 57.682. This level, within 57.682 - 126.096, is compared with 64.848 and 64.313 to assess downside risk. Watch MBTUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is milliBitcoin vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in MBTUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 64.038 - 65.267 and 57.682 - 126.096, with -43.81% showing performance and 35566 reflecting market interest. Follow milliBitcoin vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest MBTUSD has ever been?
MBTUSD reached a peak of 126.096 within 57.682 - 126.096. Investors often compare it with 64.848 and 0.83% to evaluate resistance. Explore the MBTUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in milliBitcoin vs US Dollar?
To invest in MBTUSD, check the current 64.848, review 2.29% and -1.03%, and watch 64.848 and 64.878 before placing orders. Check the milliBitcoin vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade MBTUSD?
Trading MBTUSD requires monitoring 64.038 - 65.267. Deals are usually placed around 64.848 and 64.878, while 35566 and -43.81% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track MBTUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 64.313
- Open
- 64.313
- Bid
- 64.848
- Ask
- 64.878
- Low
- 64.038
- High
- 65.267
- Volume
- 35.566 K
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 2.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.03%
- Year Change
- -43.81%