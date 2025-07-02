QuotesSections
AVXUSD: Avalanche vs USD

29.99 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVXUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.94 and at a high of 30.18.

Follow Avalanche vs USD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVXUSD News

Daily Range
29.94 30.18
Year Range
14.61 55.77
Previous Close
30.01
Open
30.03
Bid
29.99
Ask
30.29
Low
29.94
High
30.18
Volume
2.320 K
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
15.66%
6 Months Change
21.61%
Year Change
32.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev