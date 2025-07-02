Currencies / AVXUSD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVXUSD: Avalanche vs USD
29.99 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVXUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.94 and at a high of 30.18.
Follow Avalanche vs USD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVXUSD News
- Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX eyes breakout rally amid Bitwise ETF filing, DEX volume surge
- Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 7-Month High After Key Resistance Breakout – Analysts Eyes $40 Next
- Avalanche Targets $1 Billion Fundraising Goal For Two AVAX Treasuries
- Avalanche Foundation Plans $1 Billion Treasury Deals—Can AVAX Take Off?
- Avalanche (AVAX) Bulls Target $30 Breakout as Toyota Partnership Fuels Momentum
- Could AVAX price rally further after partnership with Weblock?
- Cardano Founder Says Chainlink Quoted Them An ‘Absurd Price’, Here’s Why
- Avalanche fuels developer growth with $250,000 grants as C-chain peaks
- Pundit Warns XRP And Crypto Investors Of Possible Billions Of Dollars In Losses If They Don’t Do This
- Here is why AVAX could recover.
- Grayscale Files for Avalanche ETF, Will AVAX Price Recover?
- Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Leverages 'Ethereum Killer' Avalanche To Tokenize $300 Million In Real-World Assets
- Skybridge Capital tokenizes $300M on Avalanche as AVAX eyes recovery
- Why is AVAX falling?
- Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX rebounds as Dinari Global brings US tokenized stocks on-chain
- Reversal In Progress? Avalanche Double Bottom Eyes Next Fib Resistance Zone
- Avalanche (AVAX) DeFi TVL Rises Nearly 40% Following Octane Upgrade
- AVAX Ready For Range Breakout – Bulls Eye $36 Price Target
- Here is why Avalanche could reach levels above $30
- Avalanche Bulls Eye Breakout, But Mid-Term Caution Clouds The View
- Avalanche Shatters Record With 20M Transactions—Is Real-World Use Finally Here?
- Avalanche Gets A Privacy Boost: AvaCloud Launches eERC For Confidential Transactions
- Is An XRP ETF Next After The Solana ETF Launch? Experts Answer
- Avalanche, Toncoin Price Prediction: AVAX, TON active addresses double, signaling bullish breakout
Daily Range
29.94 30.18
Year Range
14.61 55.77
- Previous Close
- 30.01
- Open
- 30.03
- Bid
- 29.99
- Ask
- 30.29
- Low
- 29.94
- High
- 30.18
- Volume
- 2.320 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 15.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.61%
- Year Change
- 32.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev