Valute / AVXUSD
AVXUSD: Avalanche vs USD
33.67 USD 1.15 (3.30%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVXUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.50 e ad un massimo di 35.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Avalanche vs USD. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.50 35.81
Intervallo Annuale
14.61 55.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.82
- Apertura
- 34.83
- Bid
- 33.67
- Ask
- 33.97
- Minimo
- 33.50
- Massimo
- 35.81
- Volume
- 34.913 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 29.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.46%
21 settembre, domenica