Bullion Wave

🌊 BULLION WAVE — THE GOLDEN ALGORITHM OF ACCURACY

"Catch the trend wave without getting lost in the market noise"

Why Bullion Wave? Because in the world of XAUUSD, the stakes are too high to rely on luck. We've transformed complex analysis into flawless entry points. Meet Bullion Wave : a professional MT5 expert advisor where math meets the art of trading.

🚀 WHAT'S THE POWER OF BULLION WAVE?

Our algorithm doesn't just "look at a chart." It's a multidimensional scanner that combines price patterns , oscillators , and macro signals to find the perfect balance between profitability and safety.

Key slogan:

"Where others see chaos, Bullion Wave sees structure."

✅ TOP ADVANTAGES:

Function Description
🎯 Sniper Entrance Algorithms target reversal zones and confirmed breakouts. We enter with pip precision.
🧠 Intelligent adaptation The robot adapts to flat, trending, and calm markets. It works where others fail.
⚙️ Flexible customization You manage risks: from aggressive scalping to conservative trading. Customize to suit your style.
🤖 Full automation Set it and forget it. The advisor works for you 24/5, freeing up time for analyzing global strategies.

📊 TECHNICAL PARAMETERS (FOR A QUICK START)

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: M5 (recommended)

  • Deposit: from $200

  • Broker: any (preferably ECN/NDD with low spread)

  • Leverage: from 1:500

  • VPS: preferred, but not required

"The right wave is visible even with a small deposit"

🛡️ BUILT-IN RISK MANAGEMENT

We protect your capital like the apple of our eye.
The advisor has built-in dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit , which automatically adjust to volatility.

Our motto:

"Profit is a derivative of the preservation of capital."

Risk settings are completely open: you can limit drawdown, lock in profits with partial lots, and manage position size depending on your balance.

💎 WHO IS THIS ADVISOR FOR?

  • For beginners who want to avoid emotional mistakes.

  • For professionals who value their time and are looking for a reliable algorithmic foundation.

  • For anyone looking for honest automation without "magic"—just dry mathematics and proven logic.

⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNING

Forex trading involves high risks.
📌 We recommend: Before launching on a real account, be sure to test the advisor in the MT5 strategy tester or on a demo account .
📌 Past performance does not guarantee future profits, and you may lose part or all of your deposit. Invest wisely.

🔗 FULL LIST OF PRODUCTS

Explore the developer's full portfolio:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Bullion Wave isn't just a robot. It's your compass in the ocean of gold.
Join those who have already caught their wave! 🌊


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Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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5 (3)
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Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
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