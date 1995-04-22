SuperTrend Pro Adaptive

  • 专家
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 产品
  • 版本: 1.1
  • 更新: 17 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5

SuperTrend Pro Adaptive is the next generation of the SuperTrend Pro line. It keeps the proven core — SuperTrend signals confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter — and adds two major upgrades developed and validated across three and a half years of every-tick testing.

1. Adaptive Signal Strength Engine. Not every SuperTrend flip is worth trading. The EA grades every signal from 0 to 10 using a proprietary adaptive strength model that continuously measures how well trend-following logic is performing in current market conditions. Strong signals are executed immediately. Weak signals — the ones that historically lose money as a group — are simply skipped. You can see the grading live on the chart: arrows mark strong signals, circles mark weak ones that were filtered out.

2. Trend Re-Entry. Classic SuperTrend EAs have a blind spot: once the trailing stop takes you out during a pullback, they cannot rejoin the trend until a full signal cycle completes — missing the continuation. SuperTrend Pro Adaptive places a confirmation stop order beyond the recent swing after a trail-out, so when price proves the trend is resuming, you are back in. In testing this roughly doubled performance in slow, grinding market phases.

Risk management on every single trade:

  • Hard ATR-based stop loss attached at entry — always
  • Trailing stop along the SuperTrend line
  • Equity drawdown guard (closes everything at a configurable limit)
  • Optional risk-percent position sizing
  • NO martingale, NO grid, NO averaging, NO hidden trades

Transparency — read before you buy: This is a trend-following system. It earns in trending markets and treads water in ranging ones. In the 2023.01–2026.07 every-tick backtest (99% quality, 1000 ms execution delay emulation, fixed 0.01 lot, $1,000 deposit): 590 trades, profit factor 1.58, recovery factor 5.4, maximum equity drawdown ~16%. The ranging phases of 2023 were close to breakeven — that is the honest nature of trend-following, and the strength engine plus re-entry exist precisely to keep those phases from bleeding. If you need an EA that "wins every week," this is not it. If you want a disciplined system with a hard stop on every trade, it is.

Recommended use:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 per 0.01 base lot (do not run it smaller — gold drawdowns need room)
  • Low-spread broker, hedging account
  • VPS recommended
  • Default settings = the validated configuration; a .set file is attached in the Comments section

Inputs are kept simple: signal (ATR period/multiplier), higher-timeframe filter, strength threshold, re-entry controls, sizing (fixed lot / risk % / strength-tiered), stop loss and trailing, safety limits, chart display. Sensible defaults out of the box.

Questions before buying? Ask in the Comments — settings, broker choice, and deposit sizing questions answered.

4. Risk disclaimer (append at bottom of description)

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, whether backtested or live, does not guarantee future results. Backtest figures above use historical data with modeled execution delay; live results will differ. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

5. "What's new" — version 1.0

Initial release. SuperTrend core with H4 trend filter, adaptive 0–10 signal strength engine, trend re-entry via confirmation stop orders, ATR hard stop + SuperTrend trailing, equity drawdown guard, strength-tiered sizing (optional), full chart visualization (trend lines, strong/weak signal markers, live strength readout).


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KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum. Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guess
FREE
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
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5 (29)
专家
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4.87 (30)
专家
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5 (46)
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5 (7)
专家
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4.52 (25)
专家
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4.95 (22)
专家
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2.55 (11)
专家
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4.44 (133)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
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Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Handy Renko Chart
Handy Ban
实用工具
This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
FREE
Supertrend Line for MT5
Handy Ban
指标
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets. Key Features Trend Visualization Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart: • Uptrend – green line • Downtrend – red line Signal Arrows Shows arrows
FREE
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA
Handy Ban
专家
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA Adaptive Gold Breakout EA 是一款专业的算法交易系统，基于唐奇安通道突破策略，并结合多层自适应风险管理。 主要针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 设计，仅需一个输入参数，其余全部自动适应市场变化。 工作原理 EA 在价格突破唐奇安通道时寻找高概率交易机会，并通过多重过滤确认： M15 K线收盘确认（避免假突破） H1 EMA200 趋势过滤 H4 EMA20 动量确认 ADX 趋势过滤（仅在趋势市场交易） K线实体强度过滤（避免十字星） 自适应风险管理 系统会实时监控自身表现并动态调整风险： 权益曲线反馈（ECF） 在连续亏损后自动降低 50–75% 仓位 连续亏损检测 3–5 次亏损后立即降低风险 恢复模式 只有在表现恢复后才恢复正常风险 风险保护机制 日内风控机制 当日回撤超过 10% 时暂停交易 24 小时 账户保护机制 总回撤达到 25% 时永久停止（需手动重启） 150% 保证金缓冲 点差保护 2R 部分止盈（50%） ATR 自适应移动止损 简单控制 年化收益目标（5%–30%） 低值 → 保守策
FREE
Gold Matrix Pending Pro
Handy Ban
专家
Gold Matrix Pending Gold Matrix Pending is an automated tool designed for the MT5 platform to trade XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes a pending order execution model to interact with market price action. The system operates based on fixed technical rules without manual intervention. Strategy Mechanism The tool manages market entries by placing Buy Stop or Buy Limit pending orders. These orders are positioned at specific distances from the current market price based on user-defined parameters. Entry Lo
FREE
One Trade Gold pro
Handy Ban
专家
One Trade Gold Pro One Trade Gold Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It is designed specifically for the Daily (D1) timeframe, focusing on lower frequency, higher quality setups rather than rapid scalping. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a rule-based logic to identify momentum and trend direction. Entry Logic: The primary signal is generated based on Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum. If the primary RSI conditions
FREE
Resilient Multi Pairs
Handy Ban
专家
This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale. 1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade - LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell ) - LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY ) - SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL ) 2. Distance between Each Positions - Point value of each Positions   100  : - if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA - EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position - new TP calculated us
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
专家
Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced . I have applied the same compliance standards: Safety First: Removed the "️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk , Strategy , and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Re
FREE
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
专家
GoldWeeklyPro GoldWeeklyPro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a rule-based technical strategy. The Expert Advisor operates on higher timeframes and opens trades only when predefined technical conditions are met. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a combination of trend filters, momentum indicators, and price pattern detection. Trade entries are generated only when the internal strategy criteria are satisfied. Primary Log
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
Handy Ban
专家
EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself.  This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
FREE
Order Generate Tools
Handy Ban
5 (1)
实用工具
This is a tool created for scalping. it can generate pending orders with 4 input: 1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders 2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points 3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders 4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points 5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input What's new: - Stop Loss in Pip
FREE
Supertrend Gold MT5
Handy Ban
专家
SuperTrend Gold MT5 SuperTrend Gold Trend Filter is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It enters trades in the direction of a SuperTrend signal on the trading timeframe, but only when a higher-timeframe SuperTrend confirms the same direction. The higher-timeframe filter helps avoid trading against the dominant trend and reduces activity during sideways market conditions. Every trade is protected by a hard stop loss from the moment it opens. A trailing stop follows the
Aurum Gold Breakout Pro
Handy Ban
专家
Aurum Gold Breakout Pro Aurum Gold Breakout Pro is the live-trading edition of the Adaptive Gold Breakout engine — a Donchian Channel breakout system for XAUUSD (Gold) with multi-layered adaptive risk management, refined to one input and hardened for real-money trading. One position at a time Fixed stop on every trade No martingale, no grid, no averaging down Why Aurum (vs Free Version) Built on the same proven strategy and backtest quality — Aurum adds what matters for real capital : Risk-base
StraddleGrid Session Breakout Ladder for XAUUSD
Handy Ban
专家
StraddleGrid is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades intraday breakouts on gold during the London and New York sessions. It places a pair of pending stop orders around the current price; when one side is triggered, the opposite side is cancelled. Every position is opened with a fixed stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use martingale, position averaging, or hidden virtual stops. Trading approach Order distances adapt to current volatility using the ATR on the M5 timeframe. Positi
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