Python Developer Needed – COMEX Order Flow / Market Microstructure / MT5 (Gold Trading Research) MQL5 Experts Scripts

Specification

I'm looking for an experienced Python developer with a strong understanding of market microstructure, order flow, and electronic trading to help build a research-driven gold trading system.



This is not a typical indicator or retail trading bot. The project focuses on analysing COMEX Gold Futures Market-by-Order (MBO) data to detect institutional order-flow behaviour and generate trading signals for XAUUSD (MetaTrader 5).



The work involves building independent, configurable detectors capable of identifying order-flow events such as:



Aggressive order flow

Buy/Sell sweeps

Absorption and exhaustion

Bid/Ask replenishment

Liquidity withdrawal

Queue imbalance

Queue depletion

Cancellation spikes

Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD)

CVD divergence

Volume-at-Price

Large order detection

Genuine breakout participation

Continuation and reversal conditions



The system must be modular. Every detector should operate independently, expose its own output, and be configurable so thresholds can be optimised during historical testing.



The first phase is research only. We will use historical COMEX MBO data to validate each detector individually, optimise thresholds, perform walk-forward testing, and determine whether the combined strategy has a measurable statistical edge. Based on this data and implementation, it should say if there willbe BUY, SELL , CONTINUATION, REVERSAL, etc. I just need the accurate signal probably 80% . Live trading is not part of the initial phase.



Required Skills

Strong Python development

Experience working with market data APIs

Understanding of market microstructure

Experience with order book / DOM / MBO / Time & Sales data

Experience with backtesting and statistical validation

Modular software architecture

Experience with CME/COMEX, Databento, Rithmic, dxFeed, or similar data providers is a strong advantage

MetaTrader 5 integration experience is a plus



When applying, please include:



Your relevant experience with order-flow or market microstructure.

Similar projects you've worked on.

Your proposed technical approach.

Any concerns or suggestions after reviewing the project requirements.



Please do not apply if your experience is limited to indicator-based trading systems (EMA, RSI, MACD, etc.). This project is focused on institutional order-flow analysis and market microstructure, not traditional technical analysis.



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