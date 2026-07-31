Specification
{
"strategy_name": "M5 EMA Scalper",
"timeframe": "M5",
"indicators": {
"ema_fast": 20,
"ema_slow": 50,
"rsi": 14,
"atr": 14
},
"entry_rules": {
"buy": [
"EMA20 > EMA50",
"Price closes above EMA20",
"RSI > 55"
],
"sell": [
"EMA20 < EMA50",
"Price closes below EMA20",
"RSI < 45"
]
},
"risk_management": {
"risk_per_trade": 1.0,
"stop_loss_atr": 1.5,
"take_profit_rr": 2.0,
"max_open_trades": 1,
"trailing_stop": true
},
"filters": {
"trade_sessions": [
"London",
"New York"
],
"avoid_high_impact_news": true,
"max_spread_pips": 2.0
}
}
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
556
41%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
2944
63%
Arbitration
124
44% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
720
34%
Arbitration
35
71% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
28
39%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
6
21%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
14
21%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
21%
Loaded
14
Rating
Projects
129
25%
Arbitration
24
29% / 54%
Overdue
8
6%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
17
Rating
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
18
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
90
29%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
8%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 5 codes
22
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
744
56%
Arbitration
48
31% / 31%
Overdue
120
16%
Free
Published: 1 code
25
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
169
38%
Arbitration
9
78% / 22%
Overdue
15
9%
Free
28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
29
Rating
Projects
6
17%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
0
Free
30
Rating
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
31
Rating
Projects
565
35%
Arbitration
81
31% / 44%
Overdue
204
36%
Working
32
Rating
Projects
92
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
33
Rating
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
34
Rating
Projects
202
48%
Arbitration
5
20% / 60%
Overdue
2
1%
Free
35
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Rating
Projects
204
30%
Arbitration
25
40% / 44%
Overdue
12
6%
Free
37
Rating
Projects
77
58%
Arbitration
6
67% / 17%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Rating
Projects
301
76%
Arbitration
13
77% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Loaded
40
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
41
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
25%
Free
42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Rating
Projects
872
48%
Arbitration
29
38% / 17%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
44
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
45
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
46
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
10
0% / 80%
Overdue
6
30%
Free
47
Rating
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
48
Rating
Projects
42
43%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
10%
Free
49
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
50
Rating
Projects
267
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Working
Published: 2 codes
51
Rating
Projects
13
38%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
15%
Free
52
Rating
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
53
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
54
Rating
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
55
Rating
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
56
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
57
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
58
Rating
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
59
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
60
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
61
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
62
Rating
Projects
5
40%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
63
Rating
Projects
552
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
64
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
65
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
66
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
67
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
68
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
69
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
WillyFX 30+ USDneed an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Forex robot 30+ USDHello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low
Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USDRequirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with
REWARD! 35 - 200 USDI will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Project information
Budget
100 - 250 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0