FreelanceSections

EA

MQL5 Experts Libraries Python

Specification

If EMA20 > EMA50
AND RSI > 55
AND No Open Position
THEN Buy

SL = 50 pips
TP = 100 pips

If Profit > 30 pips
Move SL to Break Even

If Profit > 50 pips

Enable Trailing Stop


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Project information

Budget
45 - 205 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 15 day(s)

Customer

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