Specification
If EMA20 > EMA50
AND RSI > 55
AND No Open Position
THEN Buy
SL = 50 pips
TP = 100 pips
If Profit > 30 pips
Move SL to Break Even
If Profit > 50 pips
Enable Trailing Stop
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Project information
Budget
45 - 205 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 15 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0