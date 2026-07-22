MQL5 Experts
Specification
Specifications will be sent over across chat. This will be a fairly straightforward EMA Crossover with various other requirements for signal painting. EA will have math built in and have the same signal painting and other trade management features. Looking for a developer with experience and is able to suggest meaningful features that will optimise the code set and trade execution and risk mitigation. State your budget and timeline.
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Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders13
Arbitrage count0