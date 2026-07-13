I run an institutional-grade, high-frequency XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic trading system deployed on a Vantage Live Account. The entire trade copier infrastructure is fully tested, automated, and ready for immediate deployment.





We are currently looking for a high-caliber performance marketing partner (Media Buyer, Introducing Broker, or Financial Affiliate) to achieve a highly specific target: Acquire our next 10 active, funded copy-traders.





Our Strategy Core Data (Myfxbook Verified):





Total Return: 88%+





Max Drawdown: Strictly capped at 17%





Execution Volume: 100,000+ live trades with risk-neutral structure





Compensation & Budget Model:

We operate with high financial transparency and strict risk management. We DO NOT pay fixed monthly retainers. We offer a highly lucrative performance-based structure:





CPA Model: A fixed Cost-Per-Acquisition fee for every verified, funded user who connects to our Copier. (Please state your expected CPA rate in your proposal).





Revenue/Rebate Share: A lifetime percentage share of the performance fees or broker rebates generated by your referred clients.





Application Requirements (To prevent spam):

When submitting your proposal, please answer the following:





What is your primary traffic source (e.g., existing trading communities on Telegram/WhatsApp, or paid advertising like Facebook/TikTok ads)?





What is your estimated cost or pricing structure to bring in 10 funded active traders?





Note: We will screen proposals rigorously. Genuine high-converting marketers will have access to the public Myfxbook link. No upfront funding will be released prior to verified client setup (Milestones will be strictly enforced).