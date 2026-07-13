Performance-Based Marketing Partner (CPA/Affiliate) for Verified Live MT5 Gold Copier (Targeting 10 Clients)
MQL5 Other
Specification
I run an institutional-grade, high-frequency XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic trading system deployed on a Vantage Live Account. The entire trade copier infrastructure is fully tested, automated, and ready for immediate deployment.
We are currently looking for a high-caliber performance marketing partner (Media Buyer, Introducing Broker, or Financial Affiliate) to achieve a highly specific target: Acquire our next 10 active, funded copy-traders.
Our Strategy Core Data (Myfxbook Verified):
Total Return: 88%+
Max Drawdown: Strictly capped at 17%
Execution Volume: 100,000+ live trades with risk-neutral structure
Compensation & Budget Model:
We operate with high financial transparency and strict risk management. We DO NOT pay fixed monthly retainers. We offer a highly lucrative performance-based structure:
CPA Model: A fixed Cost-Per-Acquisition fee for every verified, funded user who connects to our Copier. (Please state your expected CPA rate in your proposal).
Revenue/Rebate Share: A lifetime percentage share of the performance fees or broker rebates generated by your referred clients.
Application Requirements (To prevent spam):
When submitting your proposal, please answer the following:
What is your primary traffic source (e.g., existing trading communities on Telegram/WhatsApp, or paid advertising like Facebook/TikTok ads)?
What is your estimated cost or pricing structure to bring in 10 funded active traders?
Note: We will screen proposals rigorously. Genuine high-converting marketers will have access to the public Myfxbook link. No upfront funding will be released prior to verified client setup (Milestones will be strictly enforced).
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