I am looking to hire an experienced developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA).

I will provide the custom indicator along with a full explanation of the trading logic. The EA must strictly follow the signals generated by this indicator on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) timeframe.

Trade execution rules:

  • Trades are opened based on the indicator signal

  • Trades must be closed when there are 2 seconds remaining before the end of the current 60-second candle

Additionally, I require the indicator to include alert notifications

Please note: the EA must be tested on a demo account to confirm that all logic and timing align exactly with the requirements

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
23
9% / 74%
Overdue
14
9%
Busy
2
Developer 2
Rating
(2279)
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(433)
Projects
686
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(427)
Projects
621
53%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(2624)
Projects
3330
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
8
Developer 8
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(3)
Projects
6
17%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
50%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
14
Developer 14
Rating
(6)
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(12)
Projects
13
62%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
8%
Working
Published: 1 code
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(13)
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
21
Developer 21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
Project information

Budget
80+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0