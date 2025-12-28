MQL5 Experts
Specification
I am looking to hire an experienced developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA).
I will provide the custom indicator along with a full explanation of the trading logic. The EA must strictly follow the signals generated by this indicator on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) timeframe.
Trade execution rules:
-
Trades are opened based on the indicator signal
-
Trades must be closed when there are 2 seconds remaining before the end of the current 60-second candle
Additionally, I require the indicator to include alert notifications
Please note: the EA must be tested on a demo account to confirm that all logic and timing align exactly with the requirements
Project information
Budget
80+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0