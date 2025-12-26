MQL5 Experts
Specification
You are a professional MQL5 developer.
Build a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based strictly on Renko brick logic.
=====================
RENKO ENGINE
=====================
- Custom Renko calculation (no MT5 offline charts)
- Brick size = user input (points)
- Brick direction:
+1 = bullish
-1 = bearish
- Use ONLY closed Renko bricks
- No repainting
- Single Renko engine used for trading + visuals
=====================
ENTRY RULES
=====================
- BUY when last two closed bricks are bullish (+1, +1)
- SELL when last two closed bricks are bearish (-1, -1)
=====================
EXIT RULES (IMPORTANT)
=====================
- Exit BUY when ONE bearish brick appears (last brick = -1)
- Exit SELL when ONE bullish brick appears (last brick = +1)
=====================
TRADE RULES
=====================
- One position at a time
- Execute logic only on new Renko brick close
- No duplicate trades per brick
=====================
VISUAL REQUIREMENTS
=====================
A) RENKO BRICKS DISPLAY
- EA must visually draw Renko bricks
- Input to choose display mode:
1. Overlay on main chart
2. Draw in separate indicator window
- Brick colors, borders, and size configurable
- Bricks must match trading logic exactly
B) INFO DASHBOARD
- Input to choose dashboard location:
1. Main chart
2. Separate window
- Dashboard must show:
- Symbol
- Brick size
- Last and previous brick direction
- Current trade state (BUY / SELL / NONE)
- Entry price
- Floating PnL
- Total closed PnL
- Update dashboard only on new Renko brick
C) TRADE MARKERS
- BUY arrow on entry brick
- SELL arrow on entry brick
- EXIT marker on exit brick
=====================
RISK MANAGEMENT
=====================
- Fixed lot size input
=====================
CODE QUALITY
=====================
- Modular structure
- Clean, commented MQL5
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- No repainting behavior
Deliver full .mq5 source code with explanation.
