I’m looking to acquire an existing, profitable Expert Advisor (EA) with full source code to add to our client investment portfolio.

To be clear, this is not a request to develop or design a new strategy.

If you already have an EA that is proven, consistent, and production-ready, I’m open to reviewing it immediately.

Please apply only if you meet all the requirements below.

Submissions without a proper introduction or supporting proof will not be considered.

If your EA is a good fit, we can move forward quickly and close the deal without delay.

Mandatory Requirements

Source Code:

Full .mq5 source code required (clean, readable, and well-commented preferred)

Backtesting:

Minimum 3 years backtest (Demo EA File required for me to run the backtest) Period: Jan 1, 2023 → Dec 31, 2025

Data quality: 100% tick data

Forward Testing:

1-month demo or live broker test after backtest approval

Performance Target:

Approximately 10% average monthly return

Risk Control:

Maximum drawdown ≤ 15%

Strategy Rules:

❌ No grid

❌ No martingale

(Strictly enforced)

Instruments:

Open to any currency pairs or instruments

(Please clearly state all tested symbols)



