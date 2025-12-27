FreelanceSections

Experienced MQL5 Developer needed to create EA

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

Hi I’m looking for an experienced developer to build an ea,the strategy is based on trading XAU and possibly BTC that can execute trades on 1 and 5 minute timeframes using a combination of EMA’s, stochastic Oscillators and a 4-6 max order grid with loss cap if the opening position goes into drawdown. I would like someone experienced who could also add value and implement there ideas as I have no programming experience so I’m not aware of limitations that can be achieved 

Similar orders
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD
Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Fix and Enhance Risk Management in MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) 50 - 200 USD
I have an existing MetaTrader 5 EA that requires significant improvements to its **risk management logic and trade execution** behavior. Currently, the EA executes trades without applying proper stop loss, take profit, or trailing mechanisms, which results in high drawdown and potential loss of capital. The goal is to **optimize the EA for low risk and high return**, starting with small capital (e.g., \$10, \$50
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Ema Slope logic needs to be fine tuned & consolidation filter to be added 30 - 50 USD
Strategy Name: SHA & Fast Ema Pullback for BTCUSD Scalping Indicators Used: Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5.ex5, Fast EMA, Trend Ema, RSI Filters Used: Break Even Filter, Ema Slope Filter, Day-wise Filter, Session/ Time Filter, Loss Filter Lots: Fixed Size, 50% lots booked when Risk to Reward is 1:1 Stop Loss: in Points Trailing SL: starts once Risk to Reward 1:1 is achieved Target: 2000 Pts (max) Buy Setup Ema
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD
want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting

Project information

Budget
200+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0