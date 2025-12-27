Specification
Hi I’m looking for an experienced developer to build an ea,the strategy is based on trading XAU and possibly BTC that can execute trades on 1 and 5 minute timeframes using a combination of EMA’s, stochastic Oscillators and a 4-6 max order grid with loss cap if the opening position goes into drawdown. I would like someone experienced who could also add value and implement there ideas as I have no programming experience so I’m not aware of limitations that can be achieved
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
1686
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Working
Published: 11 codes
3
Rating
Projects
686
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
497
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Busy
5
Rating
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
162
43%
Arbitration
3
67% / 0%
Overdue
5
3%
Working
Published: 1 code
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
188
57%
Arbitration
10
80% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
9
Rating
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
38%
Loaded
12
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
14
Rating
Projects
621
53%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
18%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
18
Rating
Projects
386
52%
Arbitration
20
50% / 15%
Overdue
26
7%
Busy
19
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
24
58% / 21%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
548
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
28
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
29
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
30
Rating
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
31
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
32
Rating
Projects
13
62%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
8%
Working
Published: 1 code
33
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Working
34
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
35
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
36
Rating
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
40
Rating
Projects
30
7%
Arbitration
13
8% / 62%
Overdue
0
Busy
41
Rating
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
42
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
43
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
Similar orders
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
Project information
Budget
200+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0