MT5 version 5.0 build 4000 29th Sept 2023 (Mac OS)
Thank you for your reply Dominik. I have tried to do what you suggest but cannot find a second install of MT5 on my Mac.
I can see that when it is running, Wine creates a hidden virtual drive and Windows emulated instance. But still I cannot find a duplication of my install.
Any other recommendation?
Thank you for your reply Dominik. I have tried to do what you suggest but cannot find a second install of MT5 on my Mac.
I can see that when it is running, Wine creates a hidden virtual drive and Windows emulated instance. But still I cannot find a duplication of my install.
Any other recommendation?
Hi! did you fix it???
✌️
Hello,
I have updated my MT5 software on MacOS last week following a prompt to go to MQL5 website to download the last version of the software.
I now face some serious issues which I will describe below and attach images.
1. Instead of opening my uusal MT5 app, it opens another instance which name is Wine64
2. Also all my EAs have disappeared resulting in me having to reinstall them all and loosing one copy of each. I do not think that a software update should result in having to use another copy of EAs that were previously installed on the terminal.
3. Finally, the EAs I have been using are unstoppable: I had some EAs running on VPS. I have stopped the VPS, and I haven't attached the EA to a graph or anything but the EA is still running and performing trades.
Please if anyone understand what is going on that would be really helpful.
Hi! did you fix it???
✌️
Hi! I have fixed the issue with the ongoing EA by simply closing the demo account, but I am still facing the double icon. It seems that the system is stable now and I don’t dare touching more. I am still one copy low on each of my EAs due to this latest update and not super happy with the situation.
Hello, thank you for your update, my problem is that after the update, another icon also opens that says Wine64 or Termial64, the issue is that I have an LG 49" external screen in which Metatrader 5 worked perfectly, open on the entire screen.But after the update It changed the resolution (everything looks a little smaller) and it sticks all the time without letting me operate. It consumes more than 100% of the CPU that's why it sticks, my only solution was to use the very small window and that consumes less CPU. but it works poorly. IN general my problem is that Wine is consuming too much CPU and I don't know how to fix it.
I use a Macbook pro M1 pro
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Hello,
I have updated my MT5 software on MacOS last week following a prompt to go to MQL5 website to download the last version of the software.
I now face some serious issues which I will describe below and attach images.
1. Instead of opening my uusal MT5 app, it opens another instance which name is Wine64
2. Also all my EAs have disappeared resulting in me having to reinstall them all and loosing one copy of each. I do not think that a software update should result in having to use another copy of EAs that were previously installed on the terminal.
3. Finally, the EAs I have been using are unstoppable: I had some EAs running on VPS. I have stopped the VPS, and I haven't attached the EA to a graph or anything but the EA is still running and performing trades.
Please if anyone understand what is going on that would be really helpful.