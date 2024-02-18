MT5 version 5.0 build 4000 29th Sept 2023 (Mac OS)

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Hello,

I have updated my MT5 software on MacOS last week following a prompt to go to MQL5 website to download the last version of the software.

I now face some serious issues which I will describe below and attach images.

1. Instead of opening my uusal MT5 app, it opens another instance which name is Wine64

2 instances


2. Also all my EAs have disappeared resulting in me having to reinstall them all and loosing one copy of each. I do not think that a software update should result in having to use another copy of EAs that were previously installed on the terminal.

3. Finally, the EAs I have been using are unstoppable: I had some EAs running on VPS. I have stopped the VPS, and I haven't attached the EA to a graph or anything but the EA is still running and performing trades.

Please if anyone understand what is going on that would be really helpful.

 
It seems like, the update process has done a second installation of MT5.

You describe more or less the consequences of a new installation, so maybe, there is still your old copy on your computer.

Try finding both, then copy the .exe Files from the new installation to the old installation (manual update) and then use the old installation instead.

I am not very familiar with Mac, but there is some way to manage the wine environment. You will find (probably) 2 wine prefixes and one of them holds your old terminal, the other your new one. You should remove the new one. Usually this can be done by some app to manage the wine environment.

Wine environment is a special setup to enable windows apps to run on Linux and Mac machines.
 
Dominik Egert #:
It seems like, the update process has done a second installation of MT5.

You describe more or less the consequences of a new installation, so maybe, there is still your old copy on your computer.

Try finding both, then copy the .exe Files from the new installation to the old installation (manual update) and then use the old installation instead.

I am not very familiar with Mac, but there is some way to manage the wine environment. You will find (probably) 2 wine prefixes and one of them holds your old terminal, the other your new one. You should remove the new one. Usually this can be done by some app to manage the wine environment.

Wine environment is a special setup to enable windows apps to run on Linux and Mac machines.

Thank you for your reply Dominik. I have tried to do what you suggest but cannot find a second install of MT5 on my Mac.

I can see that when it is running, Wine creates a hidden virtual drive and Windows emulated instance. But still I cannot find a duplication of my install.

Any other recommendation?

 
Peter888 #:

Thank you for your reply Dominik. I have tried to do what you suggest but cannot find a second install of MT5 on my Mac.

I can see that when it is running, Wine creates a hidden virtual drive and Windows emulated instance. But still I cannot find a duplication of my install.

Any other recommendation?

I am sorry, I can only redirect you to this page:


I have no further knowledge.
 
I have the same problem, the description above was changed from metatrader5 to wine64, it is working very slowly, I cannot operate like this and the resolution was also changed. Please help
 

Hi! did you fix it???

✌️

Peter888:

Hello,

I have updated my MT5 software on MacOS last week following a prompt to go to MQL5 website to download the last version of the software.

I now face some serious issues which I will describe below and attach images.

1. Instead of opening my uusal MT5 app, it opens another instance which name is Wine64


2. Also all my EAs have disappeared resulting in me having to reinstall them all and loosing one copy of each. I do not think that a software update should result in having to use another copy of EAs that were previously installed on the terminal.

3. Finally, the EAs I have been using are unstoppable: I had some EAs running on VPS. I have stopped the VPS, and I haven't attached the EA to a graph or anything but the EA is still running and performing trades.

Please if anyone understand what is going on that would be really helpful.

 
Nico Rios #:

Hi! did you fix it???

✌️

Hi! I have fixed the issue with the ongoing EA by simply closing the demo account, but I am still facing the double icon. It seems that the system is stable now and I don’t dare touching more. I am still one copy low on each of my EAs due to this latest update and not super happy with the situation. 
And as usual, there is no one to contact at MQL5… 
What about you?
 
Peter888 #:
Hi! I have fixed the issue with the ongoing EA by simply closing the demo account, but I am still facing the double icon. It seems that the system is stable now and I don’t dare touching more. I am still one copy low on each of my EAs due to this latest update and not super happy with the situation. 
And as usual, there is no one to contact at MQL5… 
What about you?
Could you maybe check these two icons, you have?

They should point to an executable, this path, they are pointing to, should tell you where the wine prefixes are.

If you post them here, I might be able to help.

BTW, what's the error, when you start the old version of the terminal (the first icon)? Have you tried that? What was the result?
 

Hello, thank you for your update, my problem is that after the update, another icon also opens that says Wine64 or Termial64, the issue is that I have an LG 49" external screen in which Metatrader 5 worked perfectly, open on the entire screen.But after the update It changed the resolution (everything looks a little smaller) and it sticks all the time without letting me operate. It consumes more than 100% of the CPU that's why it sticks, my only solution was to use the very small window and that consumes less CPU. but it works poorly. IN general my problem is that Wine is consuming too much CPU and I don't know how to fix it.
I use a Macbook pro M1 pro

 
Peter888 #:
I am still one copy low on each of my EAs due to this latest update and not super happy with the situation. 
And as usual, there is no one to contact at MQL5… 
What about you?

Contact Service Desk from your profile.

 
Has anyone found a solution for this problem? I’m currently experiencing the same problem and my EA’s seem to be not working… I’ve deleted and reinstalled and it still doesn’t not work. When I try to download my EA’s from the browser website with the “install on terminal”, it gives me an error saying safari isn’t able to locate address 
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