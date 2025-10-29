Notification issue on Iphone
Thank you in advance, Notifications are extremely crucial
Not all broker support sending trade notifications from trade servers. It can also be that a broker previously supported it and then now not any more.
Open up your MetaTrader desktop application, and log onto the trading account that you want to manage, and then go to your "Notifications" section of your "Options" (Ctrl+O).
If the "Notifications from the trade server" option is greyed out and you cannot enable it, then that means that broker or trade server no longer supports notifications (or never did).
If you can enable it, then issue is most probably on your phone (or less probable with MetaQuotes notifications service).
Please note, that if you are using a VPS, you can instead enable the "Notifications from the local terminal" on the VPS as an alternative to notifications from the trade server.
Not all broker support sending trade notifications from trade servers. It can also be that a broker previously supported it and then now not any more.
Open up your MetaTrader desktop application and go to your "Notifications" section of your "Options" (Ctrl+O).
If the "Notifications from the trade server" option is greyed out and you cannot enable it, then that means that broker or trade server no longer supports notifications (or never did).
If you can enable it, then issue is most probably on your phone (or less probable with MetaQuotes notifications service).
hello fernando thank you for the response
No it is not greyed out. Both have been checked and nothing was amended on MT5 Desktop system
It is just that there are no notfications today onwards. It worked fine for years
There is another query posted by another user of quite a similar issue, but he is on the android platform. Thus i suspect it might be an MQ or MT5 issue which just happened today. Therefore i am checking if there is a problem now
There is another query posted by another user of quite a similar issue, but he is on the android platform. Thus i suspect it might be an MQ or MT5 issue which just happened today. Therefore i am checking if there is a problem now
There was recently some issues with the website and other web-services by MetaQuotes, so I can only presume that it may be a related issue, but I cannot confirm this.
Try contacting your broker to see if there is any issues on their end, as well as MetaQuotes Service Desk for some response, or wait a few days to see if it gets resolved.
There was recently some issues with the website and other web-services by MetaQuotes, so I can only presume that it may be a related issue, but I cannot confirm this.
Try contacting your broker to see if there is any issues on their end, as well as MetaQuotes Service Desk for some response, or wait a few days to see if it gets resolved.
By the way, try the "Test" button to see if at least the test notifications gets through to you!
In the footer section, at the bottom of every web page ... Contacts and requests
Or on the menu panel of your profile.
- www.mql5.com
If the test works, then it is not a MetaQuotes web service issue, but it can be an issue at the broker with the MetaQuotes software. So contact your broker and report the issue.
I have the exact same issue. My latest comment/notifications in the iPhone app was the 27th of october.
I use several brokers on my MT5 app and VPS.
I don't get a notification on any of them.
The app can push a comment without having to setup the the notifications system via VPS/MT5 desktop.
Any other ideas why this happens?
The problem is not the iPhone, as the app doens't even push a comment for each trade.
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Hello all
I used to get notifications for Trade Orders on my Iphone without having to have the Desktop Mt5 system running.
The last notification i got was Friday before the market closed. However, it is now Monday night 7.36pm (In my country) but i have not gotten any notifications of all the trades i have made today.
I have deleted and reinstalled the ios Mt5 app but still to no avail. Is there a problem now?
Thank you in advance, Notifications are extremely crucial