bought an EA and a indicator yesterday but i cant see the purchases
- I cant log the indicator I bought from the market
- Please help!!
- Cant see Install option?
Did you download them to your terminal?
MT4 / MT5 ? Operating system ?
Have you written to servicedesk ?
I am not sure about MT4 but it may be same one.
Did you see 'Market' in same MT4 on your home computer? I mean: Navigator (on the left side of MT4) - Indicators - Market?
For example - I bought one EA and two indicator for MT5:
I did not buy anything for MT4 sorry but it may be same?
For example - I bought one EA and two indicator for MT5:
I did not buy anything for MT4 sorry but it may be same?
Yes , im now home and i see the little market folder and my indicators there and also the other market folder with the EA i bought. I dont know if in the mt4 of my job i have those folders i didnt notice. But what i can tell is that in my mql5 account profile in the section of "purchases" i cant see the things i bought there. And in my job the MT4 which is in a Imac, i can't see the market tab (not the market mini folders) in the trading panel like i see it in my windows computer at home. At my job, i went to tools/options/community and placed my mql5 username and password and nothing, the market tab wont show up in the trading panel. So i was thinking that maybe if i get access to that market tab thing, i can search the indicators i bought there and re-download them because in the mql5 website if i go to the indicator page it says that i have to buy it again... i mean it does not detect that i bought it.
That's why i asked for the operating system.
Below you can see MetaTrader 5 terminal on Mac OS:
Known Issues
As was already mentioned above, Wine is not a completely stable software. Thus, some functions of the MetaTrader 5 terminal may work improperly. Currently the following issues are discovered:
- MQL5 Market is unavailable
Except for the above problem, you can enjoy all the features of MetaTrader 5 on Mac OS.
But the MAC computer in my job has the mt4 software not the mt5, market is not available either for mt4 in OSX? that means i can't install any mt4 indicator or Ea i bought? what about if i make a USB with the indicator and EA and install them manually? the mt4 would recognize my mql5 account if i manually install them? . Also i dont understand, im in my home with my windows computer, i have 3 MT4 runnings with different accounts, in 1 account, the two purchases appears in the Market tab/purchases http://i.imgur.com/HKXetdb.png , in other account it just show up 1 http://i.imgur.com/GkTPXrj.png and in the last account it just show up the other one http://i.imgur.com/Bn84RVx.png
Si i dont understand why the 2 purchases does not appear in all my accounts, just in one.
But the MAC computer in my job has the mt4 software not the mt5, market is not available either for mt4 in OSX? that means i can't install any mt4 indicator or Ea i bought? what about if i make a USB with the indicator and EA and install them manually? the mt4 would recognize my mql5 account if i manually install them? . Also i dont understand, im in my home with my windows computer, i have 3 MT4 runnings with different accounts, in 1 account, the two purchases appears in the Market tab/purchases http://i.imgur.com/HKXetdb.png , in other account it just show up 1 http://i.imgur.com/GkTPXrj.png and in the last account it just show up the other one http://i.imgur.com/Bn84RVx.png
Si i dont understand why the 2 purchases does not appear in all my accounts, just in one.
You can only use them on this http://i.imgur.com/HKXetdb.png terminal if you want to use them on the other terminal you will have to get another license.
Also it's not possible to transport or copy EA's or indicators by usb, unless you have the source code.
You can try it anyway.
I just tried erasing the login details in /tools/options/community in all my mt4 in my windows computer and then i click on "OK". By doing that, now i see both the indicator and EA in the Market/downloads section (notice before with my login details it was Market/purchases) so just by deleting the login details now i see the 2 things i bought in two of my mt4's the other one wont show the two purchases even if i delete my login details. I just see one, first mt4 of the screenshot. http://i.imgur.com/2pn9wgk.png
buy Another license? the EA i bought have 5 activations and the other indicator 10 activations? why would i need to buy another license?
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