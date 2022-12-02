Unable to install purchased indicator MT4
1. Make sure that you fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is dspeers (do not use your email for login).
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
2. If you purchased Market indicator so it should be listed on your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dspeers/market
and you can check the following:
- did you really purchased it under your current username (dspeers)
- your indicator for MT4 or for MT5? MT5 purchases can not be used for MT4
3. The other reasons may be the following: using external VPS which was blocked from the Market, anti-virus/firewall, you are using old Windows version which is not supported anymore, and more.
And you can use the following way for possible fixing (it is the procedure from the service desk):
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Sergey, thank you for the comprehensive troubleshooting information.
As I'm sure you anticipated, in the end it was user error. I had failed to note that there were two versions, and I mistakenly purchased the MT5 version. It was simple to cancel the purchase since I had not activated it.
Sorry for adding noise to the system. :)
I am unable to download the indictors for MT4 from MQL5 forum / community ?
I have already intalled MT4 in my computer , few days before it was working nice...
but today i deleted the recently installed MT4 terminal which cause problem to my old MT4 not detecting to install the new indicators .. could you please help me
Please see the screen shot attached , it is not asking OPEN METATRADER 4 CLIENT TERMINAL ?
Open and install the purchased products from within MetaTrader 4 itself. It will be easier that way. Just logon to your MQL5 Community account on MetaTrader.
I purchased an indicator on the website via the Marketplace. On the website I can see it in my list of purchases, and on the product page it indicates "This product already purchased." There is a link there "Install on the Terminal" that does nothing.
When I go to the Market tab of the MT4 terminal and clicked "Purchased", it does not show up in the list (other things I've purchased are showing up correctly), even after refreshing the tab. If I search for it and navigate to the Indicator's page (still in the Market tab of MT4) I can find it, and it has a link to purchase (it doesn't say "This product already purchased" like it does on the website). Incidentally I purchased this via the website because the purchase link was not working in the Terminal / Market tab, so I suspect whatever was preventing me from purchasing it there is also preventing me from installing it. I have also tried restarting the Terminal.
I have also, of course, verified that I'm using the same account both in the Terminal and on the website.
Any thoughts? Any other tricks I can use to get the indicator installed in the Terminal?