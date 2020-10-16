I cant log the indicator I bought from the market

New comment
 

Hi, today I cant log the indicators AND EA  I bought from the market to my chart.

even yesterday everything is fine, anyone can help?

I logged out and logged in my mql5 account already,

thank you!

 

Community tab in Metatrader?



You can fill this tab using your forum login (your login is carla00myworld) and your forum password, and after that - you can check with Journal/logs about the results.

----------------

This is the general information:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform

Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13


New comment