I cant log the indicator I bought from the market
Community tab in Metatrader?
You can fill this tab using your forum login (your login is carla00myworld) and your forum password, and after that - you can check with Journal/logs about the results.
----------------
This is the general information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
----------------
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, today I cant log the indicators AND EA I bought from the market to my chart.
even yesterday everything is fine, anyone can help?
I logged out and logged in my mql5 account already,
thank you!