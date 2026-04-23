bought an EA and a indicator yesterday but i cant see the purchases - page 2
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I just tried erasing the login details in /tools/options/community in all my mt4 in my windows computer and then i click on "OK". By doing that, now i see both the indicator and EA in the Market/downloads section (notice before with my login details it was Market/purchases) so just by deleting the login details now i see the 2 things i bought in two of my mt4's the other one wont show the two purchases even if i delete my login details. I just see one, first mt4 of the screenshot. http://i.imgur.com/2pn9wgk.png
The software you purchase is connected to your account and the operating system/computer.
Purchased Product is bound to specific devices and specific copy of an operating system. Thus, the protection does not allow to launch a Product, even if a hardware was substituted to the exactly the same one or if an operating system of the same type was reinstalled.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Internet Browser Requirements
Alexey, 2013.01.17 11:35Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal
Yesterday i bought a Indicator and a EA but i cant see them in my profile purchases section. Also i cant see the Market tab in the MT4 of my job, i put my account and password in tools/option but still market tab wont appear. please help me
Yeah, i am facing the same issues... after i purchased the EAs, nothing showed in market panel. Event the list of other EAs in the market gone. Helpppp... :/
But when i access my account in other laptop using the same mql5 account, i have no problem. Could it be some log issues?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
No tab signal and market, broker working fine
Aleksey Pak, 2015.06.16 14:36Unfortunatelly Wine doesn't support Market section.
I am just re-posting reply from the developers (from MetaQuotes) which they made in June 2015 on the forum: Mac does not support the Market.
I am using the lenovo laptop window version, it was working perfectly fine before i purchased the EA. But after purchase it, and try to install it. It like some errors pop up, then suddenly all the EA list in the market panel suddenly gone. Before that i was testing a lot of demo EA from the market section.
Try everything, log in re loging, install uninstall.... still doesnt work.
It only work when i try on other laptop usiing the same account...
But that is my friend laptop. i need to get it work on my laptop.
Thank you for ur response.
Guess what it doesn't work in all broker on my laptop, before that it was working perfectly fine. I try on my friend laptop, it work perfectly fine, even though i have to do another activation on my purchased EA.
I am using the lenovo laptop window version, it was working perfectly fine before i purchased the EA. But after purchase it, and try to install it. It like some errors pop up, then suddenly all the EA list in the market panel suddenly gone. Before that i was testing a lot of demo EA from the market section.
Try everything, log in re loging, install uninstall.... still doesnt work.
It only work when i try on other laptop usiing the same account...
But that is my friend laptop. i need to get it work on my laptop.
Thank you for ur response.
Guess what it doesn't work in all broker on my laptop, before that it was working perfectly fine. I try on my friend laptop, it work perfectly fine, even though i have to do another activation on my purchased EA.
Hi,
I know I'm a year late to the party but I'm having the same issue, did you get it resolved in the end?
Hi,
I know I'm a year late to the party but I'm having the same issue, did you get it resolved in the end?
If you are using Windows (because the Market does not work for Linux and Mac) so I collected some information related -
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Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
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How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42
Where can I see my purchases?
The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to activate new indicator
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.05 06:12
It is same - open MT4, write Community login (this forum login) in MT4 menu, and you will see your purchases in Metatrader.
If not - restart MT4.
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Hi There I still facing a problem, i had purchased an indicator and I need to write my own EA to call it by using icustom function, but the problem is I unable to search my purchased indicator during development screen?
Is there any solution for me?
Hi There I still facing a problem, i had purchased an indicator and I need to write my own EA to call it by using icustom function, but the problem is I unable to search my purchased indicator during development screen?
Is there any solution for me?
Do not double post.
I have deleted your other post.