I think it would be better if a reprimand or a warning by a moderator, delivered via private message, like most in other forums. So it does not degrade the image of a member, especially members who have contributed to the forum. Please consider my suggestion.
yes, i agree with you.
If a waning had delivered via private message to songsong, i think he would not post such a topic. hehe~
You have some 40 products and I only delete one of your product from the forum and yet you going mad and upset.
I break no rule, you did sound mad, but I delete that - and sorry for that.
I usually do that, sending a PM and delete the comment - however - please note - other moderator may not doing the same.
I was the one who delete song_song product link comment. I did that before other forumer complain about being sold in forum, but I was busy yesterday that I didn't had a chance to PM song_song. When I was about to PM him, I saw this topic, so I have to reply here.
Thanks for suggestion, I hope other moderators reads and apply your suggestion in forum.
Or instead writing a topic, song_song should clarify to me why his comment was deleted.
Keep mql5 forum for a place to learn mql5 - not for commercial place. Don't missuse it.
Keep mql5 forum for a place to learn mql5 - not for commercial place. Don't missuse it.
Hi onewithzachy..I agree with you, this forum is used to understanding mql5 programming language.. Btw it's been long time I don't see your comment..
Hi Biantoro,
How are you doing, I'm fine BTW. I have to re-write my EA for both MT4/5, unfortunately, it takes longer than I expected :(. Though, a friend of mine - who once visit and live shortly in your country - say that I am a prone to rubber watch (a "jam karet" - if I'm not mistaken the translation), and "like the sound of firecracker" (I'm not so sure with this one).
Whatever, though. I'll write again later - months later :D
There are other forumers who trying to sell his/her products in forum, which I have to delete :D.
I just read the Market rules https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules especially point IX. "Termination of Service without prior Notice in Case of Serious Violation of Terms of Use" with sub point 1. "Any actions that threaten the operation of the service for other users."
The way I see it, this forum is a free service for everyone - not just user of MetaTrader, and there also forum rules https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register point 5. Posting of advertising messages, spamming and flooding are forbidden.
Even though posting as a seller in forum is not clearly defined, it's indirectly threaten the forum as a free service to user and a violation of forum rules above.
Of course, we are in a forum, so I open and welcome to any discussion about this.