convertir indicator MT4 versMT5
je vous remercie de m'aider
voici la page codé:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OsMA.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.metaquotes.net/"
//---- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color2 Green
#property indicator_color3 Red
#property indicator_color4 Maroon
//#property indicator_level1 0.0003
//#property indicator_level2 -0.0003
//---- indicator buffers
extern int FastEMA=12;
extern int SlowEMA=26;
extern int SignalSMA=9;
double ind_buffer1[], ind_buffer1s[];
double ind_buffer2[], ind_buffer2s[];
double ind_buffer3[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//---- 1 additional buffer used for counting.
IndicatorBuffers(5);
//---- drawing settings
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,4);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,4);
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,4);
SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,4);
IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)+1);
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,34);
SetIndexDrawBegin(1,34);
SetIndexDrawBegin(3,34);
SetIndexDrawBegin(4,34);
//---- 3 indicator buffers mapping
if(!SetIndexBuffer(0,ind_buffer1) &&
!SetIndexBuffer(1,ind_buffer1s) &&
!SetIndexBuffer(2,ind_buffer2) &&
!SetIndexBuffer(3,ind_buffer2s) &&
!SetIndexBuffer(4,ind_buffer3))
Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");
//---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
IndicatorShortName("OsMA("+FastEMA+","+SlowEMA+","+SignalSMA+")");
//---- initialization done
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Awesome Oscillator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int limit;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
double prev,current;
//---- check for possible errors
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- macd counted in the 1-st additional buffer
for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
ind_buffer3[i]=iOsMA(NULL,0,FastEMA,SlowEMA,SignalSMA,PRICE_WEIGHTED,i);
//---- dispatch values between 2 buffers
bool up=true;
for(i=limit-1; i>=0; i--)
{
current=ind_buffer3[i];
prev=ind_buffer3[i+1];
if (((current<0)&&(prev>0))||(current<0)) up= false;
if (((current>0)&&(prev<0))||(current>0)) up= true;
if(!up)
{
if(current > prev)
{
ind_buffer2s[i]=current;
ind_buffer2[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer1[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer1s[i]=0.0;
}
else
{
ind_buffer2[i]=current;
ind_buffer2s[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer1[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer1s[i]=0.0;
}
}
else
{
if(current < prev)
{
ind_buffer1s[i]=current;
ind_buffer1[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer2[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer2s[i]=0.0;
}
else
{
ind_buffer1[i]=current;
ind_buffer1s[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer2[i]=0.0;
ind_buffer2s[i]=0.0;
}
}
}
//---- done
return(0);
}
comment faire pour qu'il marche sur MT5
j'ai essayé avec le convertisseur mais ca ne marche pas
je vous remercie beaucoup
Bonjour marsoin06,
1 Would you please translate French to English, using Google Translate (Souhaitez-vous s'il vous plaît traduire du français vers l'anglais, en utilisant Google Translate) .
That way, many member will understand what is in discussion and willing to help you. (De cette façon, de nombreux États membres comprendront ce qui est en discussion et prêt à vous aider).
2. Would you use SRC button when posting your codes (Souhaitez-vous utiliser le bouton SRC lors de la publication de vos codes) .
3. Would you please search the website before asking. Click here. (Souhaitez-vous s'il vous plaît recherche sur le site avant de demander. Cliquez ici.)
4. Thank you very much for your understanding. (Merci beaucoup pour votre compréhension.)
:D
Hello, I am sorry to have misused the forum I am looking for a convert this indicator for MT4 to MT5 I not successful has me converter servire whatever one can he convertire this indicator to MT5 thank you much here is the file:
I look into the MQL4 codes. so, here's the Q
What is the chance of this programmer, who wrote this code below, to change his/her code ...
current = ind_buffer3[i]; prev = ind_buffer3[i+1]; if (((current<0)&&(prev>0))||(current < 0)) up= false; if (((current>0)&&(prev<0)) || (current > 0)) up= true;
... into this one ???.
current = ind_buffer3[i]; prev = ind_buffer3[i+1]; if (current < 0) up = false; if (current > 0) up = true;
Hello, I am sorry to have misused the forum I am looking for a convert this indicator for MT4 to MT5 I not successful has me converter servire whatever one can he convertire this indicator to MT5 thank you much here is the file:
Hi masoin06,
Since we all learning here, you should not ask for something for free. So here, I give you some direction on how to do it yourself.
Please copy and paste a code from here (click here) to your MetaEditor, and change this following codes.
Everytime you copy paste, click Compile (F7).
Because today is Sunday, I don't know if this running well on trading days.
(Bonjour marsoin06,
Puisque nous avons tous l'apprentissage ici, vous ne devriez pas demander quelque chose gratuitement. Donc, ici, je vous donne une certaine orientation sur la façon de faire vous-même.
S'il vous plaît copiez et collez un code à partir d'ici (cliquez ici) à votre MetaEditor, et de modifier ces codes suivants.
Chaque fois que vous copier coller, cliquez sur Compiler (F7).
Parce que, aujourd'hui, c'est dimanche, je ne sais pas si cela fonctionne bien sur jours de bourse).
/* #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- the iOsMA plot #property indicator_label1 "iOsMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrSilver #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 */ #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- the iOsMA plot #property indicator_label1 "iOsMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrMaroon,clrRed,clrGreen,clrLimeGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 5
/* input int signal_period=9; // period of averaging of difference input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price input string symbol=" "; // symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe //--- indicator buffer double iOsMABuffer[]; //--- variable for storing the handle of the iAMA indicator int handle; */ input int signal_period=9; // period of averaging of difference input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_WEIGHTED; // type of price input string symbol=" "; // symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe //--- indicator buffer double iOsMABuffer[]; //--- color buffer double Color_Buffer[]; //--- variable for storing the handle of the iAMA indicator int handle;
/* //--- assignment of array to indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,iOsMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); */ //--- assignment of array to indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,iOsMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_Buffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
/* //--- fill the arrays with values of the iOsMA indicator //--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iOsMABuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0); //--- form the message string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d", TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS), short_name, values_to_copy); */ //--- fill the arrays with values of the iOsMA indicator //--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iOsMABuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0); //--- change the color bool up = true; double current = 0.0, prev = 0.0; for(int i= rates_total - prev_calculated - 2; i>= 0; i--) { current = iOsMABuffer[i]; prev = iOsMABuffer[i+1]; if (current < 0) up = false; if (current > 0) up = true; if(!up) { if(current > prev) { Color_Buffer [i] = 0; } else { Color_Buffer [i] = 1; } } else { if(current < prev) { Color_Buffer [i] = 2; } else { Color_Buffer [i] = 3; } } } //--- form the message string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d", TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS), short_name, values_to_copy);
Hello thank you very much Onewithzachy
I have many problem to understand MQ5 and I thought be a forum of support and even with the Google Translator it is not win
I'll try to install your codes and thank you very much of answering me
I present you the flag in MT4 that I have in MT5 because in MT5 there with a single color cordially
Hello thank you very much Onewithzachy
I have many problem to understand MQ5 and I thought be a forum of support and even with the Google Translator it is not win
I'll try to install your codes and thank you very much of answering me
I present you the flag in MT4 that I have in MT5 because in MT5 there with a single color cordially
Hi marsoin06,
Looks like we have a problem, the color does not change correctly. I'll have take a look at it later - hopes other forumers help - there's not much help around here.
I hope you patient with it.
:D
[EDIT : I add a little print to check buffer value but I don't understand the result. The value is undefined after loop 33, see pics below. I'm running MT5 655 on Vista HB 32 bit, the .ex5 is attached. :( ]
else { Color_Buffer [i] = 2; } } //if (i == 0) // { Print("Value ",DoubleToString(iOsMABuffer[i], Digits())," | ",DoubleToString(iOsMABuffer[i+ 1], Digits())); Print("Loop ",i," | ", up," | ",values_to_copy," |rates ",rates_total," |prev ",prev_calculated," | ",Color_Buffer [i]); // } } //--- form the message
Hi marsoin06,
Looks like we have a problem, the color does not change correctly. I'll have take a look at it later - hopes other forumers help - there's not much help around here.
I hope you patient with it.
:D
[EDIT : I add a little print to check buffer value but I don't understand the result. The value is undefined after loop 33, see pics below. I'm running MT5 655 on Vista HB 32 bit, the .ex5 is attached. :( ]
Hi,
I made a mistake a month ago - a visible mistake that everyone can see. Amazingly, no one correct that mistake or correct me.
I think this is the correct one.
for(int i = prev_calculated -1; i < rates_total; i++) { // clrMaroon,clrRed,clrGreen,clrLimeGreen if (i <= 0)continue; current = iOsMABuffer[i]; prev = iOsMABuffer[i-1]; if (current < 0) up = false; if (current > 0) up = true; if(!up) { if(current > prev) { Color_Buffer [i] = 1; } else { Color_Buffer [i] = 0; } } else { if(current < prev) { Color_Buffer [i] = 3; } else { Color_Buffer [i] = 2; } } } //--- form the message
:D
bonjour,
je m'excuse de ne pas ecrire en anglais
je cherche a traduire un indicator de MT4 "