How can i add an arrow or something to the chart when an position is opened or closed by my ea?

How can i add an arrow or something to the chart  when an position is opened or closed by my ea?

Any one knows?

thanks a lot!

 
here it is: https://www.mql5.com/81y
Market Analyzer Painting Deals
  • 10.00 USD
  • Jinsong Zhang
  • www.mql5.com
Painting Deals on active chart. It allows analyzing trade history on an account to which you have an investor (read only) password. Type of the arrow displayed indicated the deal type: Right Arrow means In and In/Out...
 
Hi luenbo, 

Use object function https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects to create arrow object.

I hope it's not a habit around here to only helps if there's a chance to get some profit.

  

  • www.mql5.com
Object Functions - Documentation on MQL5
 
i agree with you~


