Accuracy of tick datas in demo version
- 26.00 USD
- Jinsong Zhang
- www.mql5.com
Traditionally from MT4, it's something weird but obvious difference between before Sep. 2006 and after.
Since the history data before that has too many wicks (or shadows), if we try back-testing a scalping type EA,
I think, the datas from MT5 demo account is trustables. But, the datas there are little difference from different brokers. Try: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171
I dont understand how i will be able to check accuracy of datas by using this tool but i will take a deeper look at it.
By the same time, you gave me an idea about how to test it.
Traditionally from MT4, it's something weird but obvious difference between before Sep. 2006 and after.
Since the history data before that has too many wicks (or shadows), if we try back-testing a scalping type EA,
I'm really talking about mt5 only because of the way application is syncronising datas.
With mt4, it's simple to test. Just import datas from 2 differents providers and test it but on mt5, we can not import datas. The software is synchronising it with the broker server.
I will check if there's some demo versions that i can use from differents brokers or providers and if yes, i will syncronise datas with one of them while testing a specific strategy and after that, i will manually delete datas from my computer and i will syncronise datas from another broker while testing the same strategy with the same parameters.
You need not to import and delete the datas. the datas from different brokers are save in different folder in MT5 path. when you login in via different brokers, you are using different datas from the different brokers.
Good clue. Thanks!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi everyone!
I just want to know if the tick datas provided in demo version of Metatrader 5 strategy tester are accurates and enough trustables to analyse EA results with it or it's better to connect through a broker to have trustable datas?
Thanks in advance!