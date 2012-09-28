Export data to excell

New comment
 
Is there a way, to export the current Daily ATR value of a  Currency pair, to excel. I know how to import the bid-ask prices, but i need the live ATR value.
 
infarm:
Is there a way, to export the current Daily ATR value of a  Currency pair, to excel. I know how to import the bid-ask prices, but i need the live ATR value.

Hi infarm,

You need ATR indicator with File Operation https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files  and write the ATR values to a csv file, excel will reads from there.


Documentation on MQL5: File Functions
Documentation on MQL5: File Functions
  • www.mql5.com
File Functions - Documentation on MQL5
 

Try lite version from this product

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/273#descriptionContainer

 
infarm:
Is there a way, to export the current Daily ATR value of a  Currency pair, to excel. I know how to import the bid-ask prices, but i need the live ATR value.
pls see:  https://www.mql5.com/81a
Market Analyzer ATR on Bars
Market Analyzer ATR on Bars
  • 10.00 USD
  • Jinsong Zhang
  • www.mql5.com
This script help user to get the values of Average True Range (ATR) indicator and OHLC on each bar on current chart. The data saved as .CSV file so you can perform quantitative analysis with ATR. Please input value of ATR's...
 
dudufx:

Try lite version from this product

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/273#descriptionContainer


It seems the version is only for MT5, but I need for MT4. Do you have that version too?
 
No.Sorry.
 
song_song:
pls see:  https://www.mql5.com/81a
It seems to work only with MT5. Any suggestion how i can do it in MT4?
 
infarm:
It seems to work only with MT5. Any suggestion how i can do it in MT4?
but i think the datas from MT4 are same as MT5, if they are from same broker. I don't know but you could try and check it.
New comment