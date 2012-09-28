Export data to excell
Is there a way, to export the current Daily ATR value of a Currency pair, to excel. I know how to import the bid-ask prices, but i need the live ATR value.
infarm:
Hi infarm,
You need ATR indicator with File Operation https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files and write the ATR values to a csv file, excel will reads from there.
infarm:pls see: https://www.mql5.com/81a
Market Analyzer ATR on Bars
This script help user to get the values of Average True Range (ATR) indicator and OHLC on each bar on current chart. The data saved as .CSV file so you can perform quantitative analysis with ATR. Please input value of ATR's...
dudufx:It seems the version is only for MT5, but I need for MT4. Do you have that version too?
Try lite version from this product
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/273#descriptionContainer
No.Sorry.
song_song:It seems to work only with MT5. Any suggestion how i can do it in MT4?
pls see: https://www.mql5.com/81a
