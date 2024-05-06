Indicators: Equity Chart - page 7
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Hi, in martingale EA, it is common that trading can suffer high floating DD on a day and closed on the same day, so if I use myfxbook the DD wouldn't calculated as myfxbook only show DD that carried out to the next day (it is can show current floating DD but when it comes to profit on the same day so that DD would dissapeared). Can this indicator detect and record this floating?
Hi, in martingale EA, it is common that trading can suffer high floating DD on a day and closed on the same day, so if I use myfxbook the DD wouldn't calculated as myfxbook only show DD that carried out to the next day (it is can show current floating DD but when it comes to profit on the same day so that DD would dissapeared). Can this indicator detect and record this floating?
Hi, the indicator shows all values including DD at the end of corresponding bar, so if you switch to lesser timeframe you get more accurate values.
Hi, the indicator shows all values including DD at the end of corresponding bar, so if you switch to lesser timeframe you get more accurate values.
So you suggesting to put it on M1 TF in order to get rich DD data?
So you suggesting to put it on M1 TF in order to get rich DD data?
M1 will give the most precise fugues (but requires M1 data preloaded for all traded symbols)
M1 will give the most precise fugues (but requires M1 data preloaded for all traded symbols)
Thank you! If I use it on new account, I just set it on M1 data and history price quotes not necessary, isn't it?
Is link below the one which latest update of indicator?
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Indicators: Equity Chart
transcendreamer, 2019.03.20 22:31
One more preview version, some bugs were fixed...
Thank you! If I use it on new account, I just set it on M1 data and history price quotes not necessary, isn't it?
Is link below the one which latest update of indicator?
For new accounts - yes - just switch to M1.
(for old accounts you should have M1 charts history fully loaded to the max)
The latest update is in RU section: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13242
For new accounts - yes - just switch to M1.
(for old accounts you should have M1 charts history fully loaded to the max)
The latest update is in RU section: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13242
Okay I got it. The point is to get price chart from the very beginning of your trades
And for old accounts if I use history center (as M1 data from broker deleted regularly), it might be slightly different from broker's price but at least we get the similar pictures
Okay I got it. The point is to get price chart from the very beginning of your trades
And for old accounts if I use history center (as M1 data from broker deleted regularly), it might be slightly different from broker's price but at least we get the similar pictures
Yes, that's the way it is
Hi, back at it again. It work as it is and I love it
I have couple questions when I read the chart
the first one is margin hedge rate.. if I input 100, there is no difference between 0 and 100. the free line value still give different value than free margin that displayed on MT4 (the 0 input give more precise, just a little USD0,30 over). My trades are martingale that open buy and sell
symbol spec
hedge input 0
hedge input 100
the 2nd one is percentage value of total net profit and max drawdown. where they calculated from? profit in currency is fine, but for percentage should 16,44% as my deposit is USD10.000
last question is, how I use this parameters properly? as it seems input freely, no any options
Hi, back at it again. It work as it is and I love it
I have couple questions when I read the chart
the first one is margin hedge rate.. if I input 100, there is no difference between 0 and 100. the free line value still give different value than free margin that displayed on MT4 (the 0 input give more precise, just a little USD0,30 over). My trades are martingale that open buy and sell
symbol spec
hedge input 0
hedge input 100
the 2nd one is percentage value of total net profit and max drawdown. where they calculated from? profit in currency is fine, but for percentage should 16,44% as my deposit is USD10.000
last question is, how I use this parameters properly? as it seems input freely, no any options
I'll need to review the code related to hedged margin... this part has always been problematic... maybe even I'll rewrite it from scratch...
Percentage drawdown is calculated as: max DD / peak equity value
Write_Data_File is for exporting equity chart value into text file to use it in MS Excel, etc...
Export_History writes down historical orders data in a special format with orders parameters.
Import_History allows later to import that file on another PC / account instead of real orders history.