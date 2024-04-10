(History Center) How to download Chart History from Broker Server instead of MetaQuotes
On MT4: if you don't have any history, here's how you can get all available from your broker.
- Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
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Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 programming forum (2010)
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Is there any way to load programmatically entire history (of a Symbol and a Period) from server? - MQL4 programming forum #8 (2020) MT5 - Multi-Currency Indicator in Tester - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum #3 (2018)
Otherwise, you will have to download history from elsewhere. MT4 history: How to Start with Metatrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 94 #932 (2017)
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Hello,
When i download Chart History it getting downloaded from MetaQuotes but i want a Data from my broker server?. How to download that using Metatrader 4?