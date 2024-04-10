(History Center) How to download Chart History from Broker Server instead of MetaQuotes

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Hello,


When i download Chart History it getting downloaded from MetaQuotes but i want a Data from my broker server?. How to download that using Metatrader 4?



 

On MT4: if you don't have any history, here's how you can get all available from your broker.

  1. Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.

  2. Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 programming forum (2010)

  3. Is there any way to load programmatically entire history (of a Symbol and a Period) from server? - MQL4 programming forum #8 (2020) MT5 - Multi-Currency Indicator in Tester - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum #3 (2018)

Otherwise, you will have to download history from elsewhere. MT4 history: How to Start with Metatrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 94 #932 (2017)

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