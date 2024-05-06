Indicators: Equity Chart - page 6
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Thanks. Looking forward to an update that address this issue
I've checked CFD profits with two different brokers, everything's all right at my side, please could you provide me some information about your broker, ideally if send me your demo login and password and your broker's demo srv file (located usually under C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D6F1910A6EFB7A9B7739AACA4FE62E47\config)
I know you are giving away this EA for free, so we are in position to make specific requests. But while you are fixing it, if there is a possibility, can you add the line for 'floating P/L". This would be helpful. Thanks
floating PL around zero line?
I've checked CFD profits with two different brokers, everything's all right at my side, please could you provide me some information about your broker, ideally if send me your demo login and password and your broker's demo srv file (located usually under C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D6F1910A6EFB7A9B7739AACA4FE62E47\config)
floating PL around zero line?
Sent you account details privately
I am testing some EAs, and I am most interested in $ drawdown it entails. Your indicator provides this but right now it is in the form of balance - equity form, and not the differential line itself. If you provide the differential line, I (and I guess many other traders) would like to monitor only the resultant $ drawdown line on chart, instead of balance and equity lines.
Sent you account details privately
I am testing some EAs, and I am most interested in $ drawdown it entails. Your indicator provides this but right now it is in the form of balance - equity form, and not the differential line itself. If you provide the differential line, I (and I guess many other traders) would like to monitor only the resultant $ drawdown line on chart, instead of balance and equity lines.
I see the message, will try tomorrow.
Ok, difference, that makes sense probably.
I see the message, will try tomorrow.
Ok, difference, that makes sense probably.
Thanks
Thanks
US100Cash specs from real account
US100Cash specs from real account
looks exactly the same...
still don't have idea why this could happen...
Something is surely wrong. Actual drawdown >90, while the chart shows way less. You may like to check
Something is surely wrong. Actual drawdown >90, while the chart shows way less. You may like to check
Hi,
terminal's drawdown = 92.08
balance - equity = 5228.67 - 5136.59 = 92.08
Hi,
terminal's drawdown = 92.08
balance - equity = 5228.67 - 5136.59 = 92.08
But the chart shows Max Drawdown as 54.27
But the chart shows Max Drawdown as 54.27
Yes, I see...
Try switching timeframes forth and back to see if DD is updated.
I will try to figure out how to implement updating DD without it.