Indicators: Equity Chart - page 6

New comment
 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Thanks.  Looking forward to an update that address this issue

I've checked CFD profits with two different brokers, everything's all right at my side, please could you provide me some information about your broker, ideally if send me your demo login and password and your broker's demo srv file (located usually under C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D6F1910A6EFB7A9B7739AACA4FE62E47\config)


SULAIMAN LALANI:

I know you are giving away this EA for free, so we are in position to make specific requests.  But while you are fixing it, if there is a possibility, can you add the line for 'floating P/L".  This would be helpful.  Thanks

floating PL around zero line?

 
transcendreamer:

I've checked CFD profits with two different brokers, everything's all right at my side, please could you provide me some information about your broker, ideally if send me your demo login and password and your broker's demo srv file (located usually under C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D6F1910A6EFB7A9B7739AACA4FE62E47\config)


floating PL around zero line?

Sent you account details privately

I am testing some EAs, and I am most interested in $ drawdown it entails.  Your indicator provides this but right now it is in the form of balance - equity form, and not the differential line itself.  If you provide the differential line, I (and I guess many other traders) would like to monitor only the resultant $ drawdown line on chart, instead of balance and equity lines. 

 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Sent you account details privately

I am testing some EAs, and I am most interested in $ drawdown it entails.  Your indicator provides this but right now it is in the form of balance - equity form, and not the differential line itself.  If you provide the differential line, I (and I guess many other traders) would like to monitor only the resultant $ drawdown line on chart, instead of balance and equity lines. 

I see the message, will try tomorrow.

Ok, difference, that makes sense probably.

 
transcendreamer:

I see the message, will try tomorrow.

Ok, difference, that makes sense probably.

Thanks

 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Thanks

US100Cash specs from real account

 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

US100Cash specs from real account

looks exactly the same...

still don't have idea why this could happen...

 

Something is surely wrong.  Actual drawdown >90, while the chart shows way less.  You may like to check


 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Something is surely wrong.  Actual drawdown >90, while the chart shows way less.  You may like to check


Hi,

terminal's drawdown = 92.08

balance - equity = 5228.67 - 5136.59 = 92.08

 
transcendreamer:

Hi,

terminal's drawdown = 92.08

balance - equity = 5228.67 - 5136.59 = 92.08

But the chart shows Max Drawdown as 54.27

 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

But the chart shows Max Drawdown as 54.27

Yes, I see...

Try switching timeframes forth and back to see if DD is updated.

I will try to figure out how to implement updating DD without it.

12345678910
New comment