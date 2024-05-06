Indicators: Equity Chart - page 5
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Thanks. Resolved the issue I was facing.
This is a great indicator. Thanks a lot for providing this. May you be Blessed
Thanks for your kind words!
Thanks for your kind words!
Hi--
It is showing correct values on my demo account, but it is showing some absurd values on my real account. This is a small account which I started a few days back and Equity Monitor shows equity and balances in excess of $11k, an amount I never had in this account (wish I had :))).
I have tried on different charts (GOLD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, et al), yet the same issue.
History panel is also open for All History
Please advise how to rectify
Thanks
Hi--
It is showing correct values on my demo account, but it is showing some absurd values on my real account. This is a small account which I started a few days back and Equity Monitor shows equity and balances in excess of $11k, an amount I never had in this account (wish I had :))).
I have tried on different charts (GOLD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, et al), yet the same issue.
History panel is also open for All History
Please advise how to rectify
Thanks
Here is the inputs window snapshot:
Hi--
It is showing correct values on my demo account, but it is showing some absurd values on my real account.
This is a small account which I started a few days back and Equity Monitor shows equity and balances in excess of $11k, an amount I never had in this account (wish I had :))).
I have tried on different charts (GOLD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, et al), yet the same issue.
History panel is also open for All History
Please advise how to rectify
Thanks
That's strange and weird...
Are your demo and real account both from the same broker?
Let's make sure that you have the latest version...
Please check if you've downloaded the version from RU page https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13242
The Russian page is primary, while English page (and other languages) was auto-generated, and unfortunately I don't have option to edit it :(
That's strange and weird...
Are your demo and real account both from the same broker?
Let's make sure that you have the latest version...
Please check if you've downloaded the version from RU page https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13242
The Russian page is primary, while English page (and other languages) was auto-generated, and unfortunately I don't have option to edit it :(
I had downloaded from same page, yet I downloaded again from your provided link, deleted previous installation, re-compiled new one, re-installed, and results are even weirder. Now it shows balance of 32k, while you can see actual balance of 682
Demo and real are both from same broker
I had downloaded from same page, yet I downloaded again from your provided link, deleted previous installation, re-compiled new one, re-installed, and results are even weirder. Now it shows balance of 32k, while you can see actual balance of 682
Demo and real are both from same broker
Wow... unbelievably strange...
My guess: some of the contracts aren't standard (US100Cash most probably) and it's the probable cause why profits are overestimated...
I suppose most of the deals on your real account were on US100Cash?
Let's look at US100Cash contract properties then (right-click on it in Market Watch and select Specifications)
Wow... unbelievably strange...
My guess: some of the contracts aren't standard (US100Cash most probably) and it's the probable cause why profits are overestimated...
I suppose most of the deals on your real account were on US100Cash?
Let's look at US100Cash contract properties then (right-click on it in Market Watch and select Specifications)
Yes, most contracts are US100Cash or Gold (XAUUSD). Specs for both are attached
Yes, most contracts are US100Cash or Gold (XAUUSD). Specs for both are attached
Maybe my contract value calculation function isn't working correctly with CFD, I will look into this more closely, thanks for reporting this issue.
Maybe my contract value calculation function isn't working correctly with CFD, I will look into this more closely, thanks for reporting this issue.
Thanks. Looking forward to an update that address this issue
Thanks. Looking forward to an update that address this issue
I know you are giving away this EA for free, so we are in position to make specific requests. But while you are fixing it, if there is a possibility, can you add the line for 'floating P/L". This would be helpful. Thanks