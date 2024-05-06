Indicators: Equity Chart - page 5

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SULAIMAN LALANI:

Thanks.  Resolved the issue I was facing.

This is a great indicator.  Thanks a lot for providing this.  May you be Blessed

Thanks for your kind words!

 
transcendreamer:

Thanks for your kind words!

Hi--

It is showing correct values on my demo account, but it is showing some absurd values on my real account.  This is a small account which I started a few days back and Equity Monitor shows equity and balances in excess of $11k, an amount I never had in this account (wish I had :))).

I have tried on different charts (GOLD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, et al), yet the same issue.

History panel is also open for All History

Please advise how to rectify

Thanks


 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Hi--

It is showing correct values on my demo account, but it is showing some absurd values on my real account.  This is a small account which I started a few days back and Equity Monitor shows equity and balances in excess of $11k, an amount I never had in this account (wish I had :))).

I have tried on different charts (GOLD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, et al), yet the same issue.

History panel is also open for All History

Please advise how to rectify

Thanks


Here is the inputs window snapshot:


 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Hi--

It is showing correct values on my demo account, but it is showing some absurd values on my real account. 

This is a small account which I started a few days back and Equity Monitor shows equity and balances in excess of $11k, an amount I never had in this account (wish I had :))).

I have tried on different charts (GOLD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, et al), yet the same issue.

History panel is also open for All History

Please advise how to rectify

Thanks


That's strange and weird... 

Are your demo and real account both from the same broker?

Let's make sure that you have the latest version...

Please check if you've downloaded the version from RU page https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13242

The Russian page is primary, while English page (and other languages) was auto-generated, and unfortunately I don't have option to edit it :(

 
transcendreamer:

That's strange and weird... 

Are your demo and real account both from the same broker?

Let's make sure that you have the latest version...

Please check if you've downloaded the version from RU page https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13242

The Russian page is primary, while English page (and other languages) was auto-generated, and unfortunately I don't have option to edit it :(

I had downloaded from same page, yet I downloaded again from your provided link, deleted previous installation, re-compiled new one, re-installed, and results are even weirder.  Now it shows balance of 32k, while you can see actual balance of 682

Demo and real are both from same broker


 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

I had downloaded from same page, yet I downloaded again from your provided link, deleted previous installation, re-compiled new one, re-installed, and results are even weirder.  Now it shows balance of 32k, while you can see actual balance of 682

Demo and real are both from same broker


Wow... unbelievably strange...

My guess: some of the contracts aren't standard (US100Cash most probably) and it's the probable cause why profits are overestimated...

I suppose most of the deals on your real account were on US100Cash?

Let's look at US100Cash contract properties then (right-click on it in Market Watch and select Specifications)

 
transcendreamer:

Wow... unbelievably strange...

My guess: some of the contracts aren't standard (US100Cash most probably) and it's the probable cause why profits are overestimated...

I suppose most of the deals on your real account were on US100Cash?

Let's look at US100Cash contract properties then (right-click on it in Market Watch and select Specifications)

Yes, most contracts are US100Cash or Gold (XAUUSD). Specs for both are attached


 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Yes, most contracts are US100Cash or Gold (XAUUSD). Specs for both are attached


Maybe my contract value calculation function isn't working correctly with CFD, I will look into this more closely, thanks for reporting this issue.

 
transcendreamer:

Maybe my contract value calculation function isn't working correctly with CFD, I will look into this more closely, thanks for reporting this issue.

Thanks.  Looking forward to an update that address this issue

 
SULAIMAN LALANI:

Thanks.  Looking forward to an update that address this issue

I know you are giving away this EA for free, so we are in position to make specific requests.  But while you are fixing it, if there is a possibility, can you add the line for 'floating P/L".  This would be helpful.  Thanks

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