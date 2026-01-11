Indonesian Member - page 563
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
onchart_stochastic_3.01_nmc_alerts.mq4
triggerlines_of_averages_2_mtf_amp_alerts.mq4
jurik smooth ribbon - zones.mq4
Step Jurik experiment.mq4Step Jurik histo experiment.mq4
0 - Fill-Tenkan-Kijun + Price + Alerts (1).mq4
jurik trend envelopes mtf alerts.mq4
Jurik filter 1.02 AHTF BT.mq4
Step Jurik experiment BT.mq4
Pullbacks Trading System with S&D indicator.zip
Pullbacks.tpl
wadoohhhh .... sakit apa broo ... ?
kalau covid wis biasa iki pasti gara gara customer .... atau virus coding .. wakakaka...
semoga cepat sembuh broo ...he he
trimakasih,
gak tau sakit apa ini
gak jelas banget.
kaki nyeri padahal kolesterol dan asam urat normal
😅
semoga bukan om imron
eh omicron