Indonesian Member - page 563

New comment
 
Kompon
 
1225113 #:

wadoohhhh .... sakit apa broo ... ?

kalau covid wis biasa iki pasti gara gara customer .... atau virus coding .. wakakaka...

semoga cepat sembuh broo  ...he he


trimakasih,
gak tau sakit apa ini
gak jelas banget.
kaki nyeri padahal kolesterol dan asam urat normal
😅
semoga bukan om imron
eh omicron

1...556557558559560561562563564565566567568569570...614
New comment